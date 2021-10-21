What to do in the garden this week

Grow at least six plants per person to get a decent bowl full ripe at once.

Barricade your berries

Early strawberries are ripening and raspberries are on the way. You can be sure the birds will spot them before you do, and they’ll start taste testing when there’s only a blush of red showing. If you want your berries to reach full ripeness peck-free, you’ll need to get your defences in order.

For very large berry patches (and if you don’t mind sharing some fruit with our feathered friends) try bird scare reflecting tape, fluttering plastic bags, dangling CDs or a small yappy dog.

For a small patch, where every berry so precious that you can’t spare a single one, the only sure method is a bird-proof barrier. A walk-in fruit cage is the ultimate fortress. On a smaller scale use bird netting supported by hoops over the rows of plants. Bird-netting tunnels are commercially available or make your own.

It’s important to keep the netting as taut as possible well above the ripening fruit. If the netting sags, blackbirds will land on it and reach through to the fruit and may get tangled in the mesh. Peg down well all around the edges. Birds will get in through any gaps and won’t be able to get out.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff DIY strawberry tunnel made of bird netting sewn onto strips of plastic fencing mesh.

The tunnel pictured above is an example of lockdown ingenuity using what was available without access to shops. Last year’s bird netting was pulled tightly over plastic garden fencing and sewn in place with waxed linen thread. The tunnels are secured with long wire staples pushed into the soil along the back and can be lifted from the front to pick the strawberries.

SALLY TAGG / NZ GARDENER/Stuff Strawberry plants protected under a wire mesh cage.

If you haven’t got around to planting strawberries, there’s still time to do so

Garden centres have plants already in flower and some even have fruit on them!

Give established plants a feed with strawberry (or tomato) fertiliser and mulch with straw or strawberry moss to lift ripening berries off the soil.

Don’t be alarmed if your first strawberries are funny shapes with little nubbins or buttons of unripened flesh. This is due to cool or uneven temperatures or lack of pollination. As soon as the weather warms up the problem will fix itself.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Don’t panic if the leaves of early potatoes go yellow and tatty. It’s not blight but a sign that the potatoes are nearly ready to harvest. These ‘Rocket’ potatoes are ready in only 70 days.

Tickle your potatoes

Whether you call it bandicooting or tickling, looking for new potatoes is as exciting as a treasure hunt.

An old gardening rule of thumb was that potatoes were ready when the plants flowered and the foliage died down completely.

This doesn’t apply to all varieties, especially fast-maturing earlies which often don’t flower at all. ‘Rocket’ only takes 70 days from planting to harvest. Other earlies only take 80–90 days to mature. Those planted in August or September will be ready soon.

If you’re not sure whether yours are ready, gently poke your fingers into the soil around the edge of a plant to see if there’s something for dinner.

New potatoes have fine skin that rubs off easily. They don’t store well and are best eaten as soon as possible. Steam with a handful of fresh mint and serve with lashings of butter.

PIXABAY/Stuff Newly-sprouted lawn grown from grass seed.

Get lawns ready for summer

Lawns are criticised for using too much water and herbicides, but it is possible to grow very nice lawns without excess chemicals and water.

If you sow grass seed that suits your conditions, your lawn is less likely to need constant watering, feeding and pesticides. For instance, if your area has very dry summers choose a drought-tolerant grass mix.

These lawns may be a little more labour-intensive to maintain and not quite so uniform in composition, but they’re much safer places for the kids, pets and wildlife to hang out and there are no chemicals leaching into our streams from them either.

This month, sow new lawns or over sow thin or patchy areas of existing lawns. Tackle broad-leaved weeds while the soil is still moist, so you can winkle out all the roots by hand. Root fragments left behind will regrow so be meticulous.

123RF/Stuff Carrots come in many colours and sizes.

Sow a crop of carrots

Carrots can take up to 16 weeks from seed to harvest but are fairly easy to grow and worth the effort especially if you like snacking on baby carrots fresh from the garden.

Carrots like soil to be either a little sandy or deep and crumbly, so they can grow well (they’ll fork out in all directions if they hit an obstacle) so make sure your soil is as free as possible from lumps and sticks. If you have heavy clay, dig in bagged sand and gypsum to break it all up.

Go easy on the fertiliser, or you’ll just end up with lush leaves and nothing much happening below.

Don’t be tempted to buy punnets of carrot seedlings as they don’t transplant well and often turn out be quite spindly or forked.

For easy carrots with no thinning, sow seed tapes. The seeds are pre-spaced so all you need to do is bury them and keep them well-watered. Carrot Slenderette seed tapes from Egmont Seeds are impregnated with fertiliser to get the seeds off to a good start. They have a thicker layer of tape each side of the carrot seeds to slow down weed seeds pushing through near the carrots while they are germinating.

If you’re bored with orange carrots, sow a packet of heirloom ‘Rainbow Blend’ (Kings Seeds) for purple, red, white and yellow roots. Or, for faster cropping carrots, grow small varieties like ‘Paris Market’ (Kings Seeds) or ‘Baby Pak’ (Mr Fothergill’s).

The smaller varieties can be grown in containers. Opt for planter bags instead of pots. Otherwise, as the roots swell, their growth is restricted by the inflexible sides of the pots. In summer, carrots also prefer to keep it cool, so they don’t like being pressed up against the hot sides of a pot. Sow the seed direct, sprinkling a circle in the middle of a 25-litre planter bag, then thin to 12-15 plants (for chunky carrots) or 15-20 plants for baby carrots.

YATES/Stuff Grow an extra row for Yates National Gardening Week.

Free seed for National Gardening Week

National Gardening Week is on between October 18 and 25, and this year the theme is “grow an extra row” to share with anyone who needs a helping hand.

And to help you do that, Yates is offering you a free packet of vegetable seed! Go to yates.co.nz to register by October 25, and a packet of seed will be sent to you.

NZ Gardener editor, Jo McCarroll wants to encourage school gardens, community gardens, garden clubs, retirement villages or indeed any group of people to work together to grow food to share.

So if you plan to grow as part of a community group, just let us know what you are doing and with whom by emailing mailbox@nzgardener.co.nz before November 30, 2021. Feel free to share pictures of your group, or what you are growing and sharing too. Ten community groups will be selected to win an amazing Grow an Extra Row hamper from Yates… worth more than $300!

Gardening by the moon

Weed, cultivate and prune on Friday and Saturday. On October 24 and 25 sow root crops, especially carrots. Cover to retain moisture. The barren period runs from October 26 to 30. Don’t plant. Deal to weeds, cultivate the soil and turn the compost heap.

Gardening by the maramataka

Kōanga (spring) has arrived. Whiringa-ā-rangi is the fifth month of the maramataka and the traditional time for final land preparation for crops.

We should now be fully immersed in the emergence of spring following the flowering cues of specific trees and bushes such as the tī kōuka (cabbage tree).

At this time of year, it is not only plants that reawaken: insects and animals such as manu (birds) change their behaviour and provide us the impetus to get outside and prepare.

For summer crops, this is the time to open the ground, turn the soil to expose it to the warmth of the sun and to allow nature to assist in pest control. Birds will gravitate to feed on beetle and moth larvae.

In the very north, this month represents planting by the second week at latest. This timing will be later – maybe even next month – as you move south.

Soil temperatures matter and reading the soil through the return of new grass growth or emergence of spring weeds such as pōhue (convolvulus, native and introduced), huainanga (fat-hen) or amaranthus (morewhero) give a sure sign of the soil’s readiness to support spring cropping. Dr Nick Roskruge