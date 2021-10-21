Tomato growing guide

Tomatoes are New Zealand’s favourite homegrown crop, and no wonder. Fresh, perfectly ripe tomatoes are a taste sensation, sliced on buttered white bread with salt and pepper, or mixed with fresh basil and mozzarella into a salad; plus they can be bottled, dried, frozen and preserved as pasta sauces, soups or relish.

Sow & grow

Sow seeds: August to December in warm areas; August to November in cooler areas

Transplant seedlings: October to January in warm areas; November to December in cooler areas

Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Harvest: 12 – 20 weeks

Good for pots

Tomato seedlings.

Get started

You can plant tomato seedlings from late October until January in warmer regions, and November and December in cooler regions. Don’t be in a rush to get plants in the ground, especially in cooler regions; with this crop steady warmth is key to strong early growth. Wait until Labour Day or early November if there’s a chance of a late cold spell. Late-planted toms will soon catch up with, and even overtake, earlier plantings that will be sulking after a cold start.

Cherry tomatoes, while they have smaller fruit, need just as much space as large-fruiting sorts (if not more, because they sprawl).

Step-by-step

Plant tomato seed about 5mm deep in trays or jiffy pots of moist seed-raising mix.

Seed should germinate in 5-10 days.

Once sprouted, move the seedlings into diffused but strong sunlight (not too hot and not too suddenly – young tender seedlings can get sunburn).

Once plants have two or more true leaves, pot on into individual pots filled with a good quality potting mix. You can use small plastic or terracotta pots, but if you don’t have enough spare there are plenty of easy DIY options – make your own newspaper pots or use rinsed out disposable coffee cups.

The spacing of tomato plants varies between varieties, but most need to be spaced at least 50cm apart in the garden and leave about 60-100cm between the rows. Cherry tomatoes – while they have smaller fruit – need just as much space as large-fruiting sorts (if not more, because they sprawl). In regions with humid summers, where fungal diseases thrive, reduce the risk by spacing plants further apart to ensure better air circulation.

Tomatoes can grow roots all along the stem so plant deeply, so the soil line is just below the first set of leaves, and they will develop a bigger root system, which will support a more robust plant. You can also dig a trench and lay the plant horizontally on top and then bury it up to the first leaves (it looks odd, but don’t worry the plants will quickly turn upright again).

Tomatoes can get (very) tall and some bear heavy fruit so most varieties appreciate support.

Stake at planting time and tie the main stem to the support, especially if you are in a windy or exposed spot.

Tomatoes do very well in pots but use a high quality potting mix which contains slow release fertiliser and a wetting agent, and be prepared to water every day.

Stake before you plant your seedlings and tie the main stem to the support with a soft fabric tie (something like old pantyhose works well but don't use plastic coated wire ties as they can cut into the stem). Continue to support new growth by fastening it to the stake regularly.

Growing tips

Tomatoes are gross feeders and appreciate a rich soil. Prepare the spot where you plan to plant them with compost, sheep pellets and a tomato fertiliser prior to planting. There are all sorts of tips on what you can add to the planting hole to ensure tomato success; from a handful of milk powder or eggshells, based on the theory that calcium deficiency is one of the causes of blossom end rot; a spoonful of molasses to boost earthworm and soil microbial activity; Epsom salts to prevent a sulphur or magnesium deficiency; or flowers of sulphur said to reduce the risk of blight. Side dress with compost again in January as fruit production starts to ramp up.

Give tomatoes a spot in the garden that offers them at least six hours of sun a day, and up to eight if possible (more sun actually improves the taste of toms, since it’s sunlight that lets plants photosynthesise and make the carbohydrates – sugars, acids and so on – which give tomatoes flavour). Look for a spot at the base of a brick or concrete wall that can act as a heat sink on sunny days, especially in regions with cool summers. Good drainage will also prevent all sorts of problems in the future, as poor drainage causes or contributes to bacterial wilt and will exacerbate the impact of inconsistent watering (which is what causes blossom end rot and splitting or rotting fruit). If your drainage is poor, consider growing only in pots.

With indeterminate tomatoes, pinch off the laterals (the little side shoots that sprout from the leaf axils on the main stem) to encourage a strong, upright plant rather than a loose rambling one. Do this only on a warm dry day, with clean hands or a clean sharp knife. You donât need to remove the laterals on grafted tomatoes.

But the most important thing, by far, is to give tomatoes a site with good air circulation and avoid overcrowding. It’s always tempting to try and cram in more plants, but too closely planted tomatoes are more susceptible to the various fungal infections to which tomatoes are already so prone.

Unless you are growing determinate or bush tomatoes, which have a more compact form, stake before you plant your seedlings and tie the main stem to the support with a soft fabric tie (something like old pantyhose works well but don’t use plastic coated wire ties as they can cut into the stem). Continue to support new growth by fastening it to the stake regularly. Limit staked plants to two or three fruiting stems – select your main stem, the lateral that develops below the first bloom cluster (usually a nice strong one), and one other lateral below that. Prune off all other laterals as your plant grows.

Once tomatoes start flowering, switch from a general-purpose fertiliser to one higher in potassium. General-purpose fertilisers are high in nitrogen, which is great for getting fruiting plants off to a good start, but can result in lots of leafy growth during the period when you want your plants to put their energy into flowering and fruiting.

Consistent watering is key with tomatoes. Aim to water them deeply a couple of times a week and every day or two if they’re in pots. Inconsistent watering causes tomatoes to split and rot. Water at the base of the plant and don’t wet the foliage. Further reduce the risk of fungal diseases by cutting off the lower leaves along with any yellowing leaves to improve air flow and mulching deeply around the plants.

Tomatoes will do very well in pots, but stick to cherry tomatoes, tumbling tomatoes and determinate or bush tomatoes. While some varieties have been bred to perform well in a pot as small as a hanging basket, with most tomatoes you want something at least as big as a 10-litre plastic bucket (for a single plant). The main challenge of growing tomatoes in pots is always watering. Tomatoes in containers will need watering every day in summer and tomatoes in hanging baskets twice a day, so it might pay to invest in an automatic irrigation system.