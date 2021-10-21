Bountiful borage: how to use it in the garden and kitchen

If you’ve got a plentiful supply of borage, don’t leave it all to the bees.

Borage has self-seeded all around my garden. The bees love it, but I'd like to make use of it too. I've heard that the flowers are edible. Can the leaves be eaten as well? What else can borage be used for?

It's true that bees love borage. It has a very long flowering period, including the winter months when other flowers are scarce. The flowers produce a lot of nectar and the resulting honey is a light coloured and is slow to crystallize. Beekeepers report that borage is a particularly important source of nectar during long periods of rainy weather because the nectar isn't washed out of the downward facing blooms.

But if you've got a bountiful supply, don't leave it all to the bees. There are plenty of other uses for borage in the garden and kitchen.

The leaves are edible as well as the flowers, and have a fresh cucumber flavour. Scatter them in fruit and green salads or add a few finely chopped leaves to egg mayonnaise sandwiches or stuffed devilled eggs. Add finely chopped leaves to plain yoghurt along with cucumber, spring onions and coriander to make raita to accompany Indian recipes. Small leaves are the best ones to use raw. Larger leaves can be cooked like spinach or silverbeet and are best mixed with other veges.

Star-shaped borage flowers make a beautiful garnish and also look wonderful twinkling inside ice cubes. Paint the flowers with beaten egg white and toss them in sugar to make crystallised blooms for cake decorations.

Julia Sich, who runs workshops on how to identify weeds and turn them into nutritious food, adds a couple of borage leaves to green smoothies and makes a refreshing tea with 3 teaspoons fresh borage leaves, 250ml boiling water, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 slice lemon. Pour boiling water over the leaves, cover with a saucer and infuse for 5 minutes, add the honey and slice of lemon, and drink warm or cold.

Borage is often an ingredient in herbal remedies for depression, fever, heart health and chest problems.

If you’ve got chickens, they’d also enjoy eating the leaves. Save the prolific seeds too. Sow some as microgreens and share the rest with seed-eating birds over winter.

In the garden, borage is a bio-accumulator like comfrey. Chop the leaves and use as mulch or in the compost. Steep the leaves (alone or with other plants and weeds) in water to make liquid fertiliser.

Grow borage as a cover crop – dig it in before it seeds – as the deep roots are useful for breaking up compacted soil.