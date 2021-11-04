Pumpkins that keep all winter are worth their weight in golden-orange flesh.

How to grow pumpkins

There appear to be as many varieties of pumpkins as there are ways to cook and eat them. You can mash, roast or saute them, make soup, or even use them in pies, muffins and cake! Most varieties need plenty of space though so grow them in an out-of-the-way corner where they can scramble away to their heart’s content.

Sow & grow

Sow seeds: September to November in warm areas; September to October in cooler areas

September to November in warm areas; September to October in cooler areas Transplant seedlings: October to January in warm areas; October to December in cooler areas

October to January in warm areas; October to December in cooler areas Position: Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day

Grow in full sun – six or more hours a day Harvest: 17 – 26 weeks

17 – 26 weeks Good for beginners

PIXABAY/Stuff Pumpkin flowers should appear within 8-10 weeks.

Get started

Pumpkins require a long season to ripen so start early by sowing seed into potting mix in trays indoors at the start of spring, then plant them out once the weather is reliably warm and any risk of frost has passed. Alternatively, plant seedlings from Labour Weekend until December in cooler areas. Smaller varieties can be planted until January in warmer regions.

READ MORE:

* Plant now: It's the right time to start growing a giant pumpkin

* How to grow courgettes

* How to grow lettuce



BARBARA SMITH/Stuff Pumpkins are vigourous, scrambling plants. Pinch out the tips of pumpkin vines once fruit is set, so the plant puts energy into plumping up the fruits rather than growing more leaves.

Step-by-step

Plant seeds pointy side down and 2cm deep into trays filled with seed-raising mix. Water well and place in a warm, sunny spot.

Seed should germinate in 4-10 days.

Once the first true leaves emerge between the cotyledons (2-3 weeks), and provided it’s warm enough, transplant your seeds into the garden and space plants about 1m apart.

When the plants send out runners, bury the vines so that only the leaf and half the leaf stalk is showing, encouraging the plant to put down more roots.

LINKDEALER / 123RF STOCK PHOTO/Stuff Sit ripening pumpkins on a piece of wood so the bottoms don’t rot.

Growing tips

Pumpkins are gross feeders so like a rich soil in full sun. Prepare the soil with well-rotted manure, compost, and dolomite or hydrated lime. Be careful not to disturb pumpkins when weeding around them as they have shallow roots. Flowers should appear at 8-10 weeks. Once pumpkin vines have two or three fruit on them, nip off the growing tip, so they direct their energy into the fruit rather than more foliage.

Water deeply and regularly at the base of the plant and regular applications of liquid fertilisers, organic seaweed or fish emulsion will boost growth too. Place cardboard or a wooden board under ripening fruit to prevent it from rotting.

Most pumpkins are ready to harvest when you’re unable to pierce the skin with your thumbnail. The foliage will be dying off around the pumpkin and the wick (stem) will be dry because it’s no longer sending moisture into the plant. Cut the pumpkin off, leaving the stem on the fruit.

PASIPHAE / 123RF STOCK PHOTO/Stuff Leave a section of stem on the pumpkin when harvesting.

Standout varieties

Reliable classics include grey-skinned ‘Whangaparaoa Crown’, known for its good keeping qualities, and fast-maturing ‘Buttercup’. For small gardens or if you live on your own, sow sweet-tasting ‘Small Sugar’ which produces 2kg of round, orange-skinned fruit or ‘Gold Dust’, a pretty squash with 1.5kg fruit.

LYNDA HALLINAN/Stuff If you want to grow a pumpkin in a pot, go for ‘Golden Nugget’ as it grows into a compact bush more closely resembling a zucchini plant than a pumpkin vine.

At the other end of the spectrum, growing a giant pumpkin is a satisfying challenge but choose varieties which are known to have good flavour as well. ’Musquee de Provence’ reliably swells to at least 20kg and is a great keeper. New Zealand heirloom squash kamo kamo (also called kumi kumi) is a mild-tasting ribbed squash. Saute the flowers, grate the young fruit into dishes, or oven roast wedges of fully ripe fruit.

SALLY TAGG/Stuff 'Musquee de Provence' pumpkin.

Troubleshooting

Slugs and snails can be a problem, and powdery mildew affects all cucurbits by the end of summer, compromising plant vigour, and the size and quality of the fruit. You can delay infection by siting plants in well-ventilated places, avoid watering the leaves, and only water in the morning, so plants can dry out during the day. Burn or dispose of infected plants in rubbish (don’t compost them) so spores don’t overwinter.