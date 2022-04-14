Grow more strawberry plants for free

I'm not sure what to do with strawberry runners growing over a concrete path.

Question

My strawberry plants are sending out runners with loads of baby plants attached to them over a concrete path. What should I do with them?

NIVA KAY/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Can you ever have too many strawberries?

Answer

If you already have enough strawberry plants that are only one or two years old you could just cut them off close to the parent plant.

But let’s face it – can you ever have enough strawberry plants? And potting up plantlets on runners is a really easy way to increase your berry patch for free.

It’s also a good way to refresh your existing strawberry bed. Strawberries are not long-lived plants and their production decreases after their third year.

Read more:

If you’d like to grow those plantlets into fruiting size plants they are going to need some soil to put down roots of their own.

If the runners are long enough you may be able to pin them down on garden soil on the other side of the mature strawberry plant away from the path.

RACHEL CLARE/GET GROWING/Stuff Pot up strawberry runners to make more plants for free.

Alternatively, peg each plantlet into small pots of soil until they’ve established a good root system. Then snip the cord and plant them into a new container, or a garden bed.