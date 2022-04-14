Grow more strawberry plants for free
My strawberry plants are sending out runners with loads of baby plants attached to them over a concrete path. What should I do with them?
If you already have enough strawberry plants that are only one or two years old you could just cut them off close to the parent plant.
But let’s face it – can you ever have enough strawberry plants? And potting up plantlets on runners is a really easy way to increase your berry patch for free.
It’s also a good way to refresh your existing strawberry bed. Strawberries are not long-lived plants and their production decreases after their third year.
If you’d like to grow those plantlets into fruiting size plants they are going to need some soil to put down roots of their own.
If the runners are long enough you may be able to pin them down on garden soil on the other side of the mature strawberry plant away from the path.
Alternatively, peg each plantlet into small pots of soil until they’ve established a good root system. Then snip the cord and plant them into a new container, or a garden bed.