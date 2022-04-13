DIY project: folding potting bench

You will need

1 pallet

Resene Timber and Deck Wash

4 x 75mm strap hinges

1 x small packet of 8g x 45mm general purpose timber screws

Tools

Hammer

Crowbar

Tape measure

Pencil

Drop saw or hand saw

Sand paper

Speed square

Drill and 4mm drill bit

Screwdriver

Paintbrushes

Paint colours

Resene Lumbersider Blackjack

Cost: $16 excluding Resene products.

READ MORE:

* DIY vintage-style seed box

* Garden DIY project: stylish, retro chevron trellis

* DIY design: How to create your own Rietveld crate chair



Step 1: Clean and prep the pallet

JACOB LEAF/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Clean the pallet with the Resene Timber and Deck Wash before prying off the bottom boards.

Clean the pallet wood with the Resene Timber and Deck Wash. Lay your pallet down on a flat surface. With a crowbar and hammer, pry off the bottom deck boards.

Step 2: Cut to fit your fence

JACOB LEAF/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Cut the pallet down to fit between your middle and upper fence rails.

Cut the pallet down to fit between your middle and upper fence rails. I cut mine down to 680mm which left the bench with six deck boards as a work surface.

Step 3: Make the leg supports

JACOB LEAF/NZ GARDENER/Stuff After cutting, give the timber a quick sand to remove any rough edges.

With the leftover pallet wood, cut two leg supports (to prop up the potting bench) and one longer piece to use as a lateral brace for the legs. You can use Pythagoreans’ theorem (a2+b2=c2) to work out the correct length of the legs, but if this sends you into a panic and brings back bad memories of high school algebra, just use an online right-angle calculator. The length for the lateral brace will depend on where you decide to attach the legs and the distance between the two.

Step 4: Attach the legs

JACOB LEAF/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Attach the legs to the underside of the bench top with two of the strap hinges, then attach the lateral brace to the legs.

Attach the legs to the underside of the bench top with two of the strap hinges, then attach the lateral brace to the legs.

Step 5: Paint

JACOB LEAF/NZ GARDENER/Stuff To make the potting bench blend in when folded away, I painted my bench the same colour as my fence (Resene Lumbersider Blackjack).

To make the potting bench blend in when folded away, I painted my bench the same colour as my fence (Resene Lumbersider Blackjack).

Step 6: Attach to the fence

JACOB LEAF/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Use some leftover pallet wood to cut two swivelling lock tabs to hold the bench in place when folded away.

Attach the bench to the middle fence rail with the last two strap hinges, then use some leftover pallet wood to cut two swivelling lock tabs to hold the bench in place when folded away.