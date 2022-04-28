'Help! Codling moths ruined my apple crop'

To avoid brown holes and yucky cores at harvest time, hang pheromone traps to attract frisky male codling moths as soon as your apples start to blossom. Remember the traps are not a control – they just let you know when to spray.

Question

Despite hanging up a pheromone trap in my apple tree last spring, my crop was riddled with codling moth larvae. I think the traps lured the bugs to breed in my apples instead of killing them. What can I do to get rid of them, so I can bite into a bug-free apple from my own tree?

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Follow these control methods so you can bite into a homegrown apple with confidence.

Answer

Actually, pheromone traps aren’t designed to control codling moth. They work as a monitoring device to let you know the best time to spray.

As soon as apple trees blossom, codling moths start to mate and lay eggs that hatch into larvae that tunnel into the fruitlets. Once they’ve eaten their way inside, the larvae are protected so if you want to avoid brown holes and yucky cores at harvest time, take action in early spring.

READ MORE:

* Protecting your plants: 10 pro tips for beating pests & diseases

* How to detect, prevent and treat codling moth

* Organic pest & disease control for your favourite fruits



Start by hanging a new pheromone monitoring trap in your tree when it starts to blossom. These monitoring traps lure the male moths by replicating the scent of the female moths, but hanging a trap isn’t enough.

Count the number of dead male moths stuck in the trap every couple of days. When you get a dozen, it’s time to start your spraying regime. That’s because it takes about a week for the eggs to hatch, and one female moth can lay enough eggs to ruin up to 50 apples.

You’ve got to spray the larvae before they get in the apples because once inside, you can’t reach them. To kill them, use Yates Success, Madex 3, which contains a natural pathogen of the codling moth or a low-toxic, caterpillar-specific spray such as Organic Caterpillar Bio-Control which contains Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki (Btk).

SALLY TAGG/Stuff Codling moth larvae damage is easily identifiable, both from the trails of brown waste (frass) inside the fruit, and the exit holes in the skins.

It’s often suggested that you wrap corrugated cardboard around the tree trunks in summer so the caterpillars crawl inside to pupate, then take off the cardboard in August and burn it before the pupae hatch. But doing that provides an ideal spot for more pupae to survive the winter. If you forget to remove the cardboard you might actually see the population increase!

Another commonly suggested remedy is DIY moth traps filled with various mixtures of yeast, vinegar, molasses, ammonia and so on. The trouble with these traps is that they kill all moths not just codling and guava moths. New Zealand has about 2000 species of moths and over 90% of them are endemic, found nowhere else in the world. Moths are an important part of the food chain as food for native and introduced birds and as pollinators for a wide range of plants so need protection not mass slaughter.