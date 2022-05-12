Q&A: When are yams ready to harvest?

Harvest yams in late autumn and winter when the tops have died down.

I have grown yams for the first time, but I have no idea when they’ll be ready to harvest.

TUI PRODUCTS/Stuff Yams are related to weedy oxalis as you can tell by the leaves.

Yams, as you have probably guessed by their oxalis-like tops, are a member of the same family as the noxious garden weed. But unlike the tiny, pervasive bulbs of weedy oxalis, yams (Oxalis tuberosa) produce large, nutty, knobbly, edible tubers.

Fiona Tomlinson/Stuff These yams are still small as the foliage hasn’t died down yet.

Yams are ready to harvest as soon as their shamrock-like green tops die down, but don't rush to dig them up too soon.

They don't start to fatten up until the very end of autumn and, like parsnips and swedes, their flavour will be sweeter if you wait until after the first few frosts.

The plants are frost-tender and will die down in the first frosts, at which point they are ready to dig. I usually wait until at least May, as their flavour is better after a severe frost or two.

When digging yams, it’s important to get them all out of the soil as any small pieces left in the ground will resprout next spring and your vege patch can end up choked with tiny useless yam plants.

The easiest way to harvest them all effectively is to use a spade and dig down under the plant, then dump the whole thing into a wheelbarrow to sift and sort.

Unlike spuds, yams don't need to be stored in the dark. In fact, exposure to sunlight reduces the oxalates in the flesh, which can cause digestive problems like kidney stones, so don't eat too many raw yams. Give them a scrub, but don't peel yams before cooking.

Because yams die down fully, it’s also a good idea to mark your plants if you aren’t intending to dig them all up at once.

Like seed potatoes, they'll be ready to be returned to the soil when they start shooting out little sprouts from their eyes.

SETHAÃ¢â¬â¢S SEEDS/Stuff 'Henry's Yams' are sweet and possibly the richest in flavour of all yams. They were given to Setha's Seeds by the late legendary seed saver Henry Harrington, who founded the Southland Seed Savers group. They will double in size and sweeten in flavour if left in the ground until after frosts.

The most commonly grown yams are red-skinned, but you can get yellow, golden and apricot varieties too. Yams can be grown from tubers bought at supermarkets, greengrocers or farmer’s markets. 'Henry's Yams' , pictured above are available from Setha’s Seeds.