4 feijoa growing problems: what's wrong with my fruit?

Feijoa trees are a common sight in gardens throughout New Zealand. They aren’t fussy trees. Give them the right conditions – a sunny spot with fertile, well-drained soil – and they’ll reliably supply an abundant crop of tasty feijoas each autumn.

The biggest problem with feijoas can be having too much fruit! But there are a few things that can go wrong for home gardeners.

NZ GARDENER/Stuff Guava moth larvae damage in a feijoa.

Guava moth

The scourge of guava moth in warmer parts of the country may leave your fruit filled with disgusting larvae and frass. Despite the name, guava moth is also rampant in feijoas, loquats, plums, and citrus fruit of all kinds.

Research is being undertaken by the feijoa industry for biological, pheromone and soft chemical controls.

For now, some good practices may help.

Don't leave infected fruit around the base of the tree as this will be a source of infection next season.

Enclose the tree immediately after flowering (when the petals have fallen) with fine horticultural mesh to stop the moths laying eggs in the developing fruitlets.

NZ GARDENER/Stuff Feijoas showing the scars of beetle damage.

Disfigured fruit

Scabby-looking marks on mature fruit are caused by beetles (including bronze or brown beetles, the adult stage of grass grubs) feeding on the feijoas when the fruit was small.

You need to be observant at early fruit set and catch beetles which normally eat the new shoots. They are difficult to control. The use of neem oil can reduce numbers, but you will need to apply several applications. See Kiwicare for more information about the lifecycle of grass grubs and how to control them.

Trees protected from guava moth by horticultural mesh will also be protected from bronze beetles.

NZ GARDENER/Stuff Feijoas with hollow, dry centres caused by lack of water.

Dry hollow fruit

Sometimes the fruit do not contain any juice or pulp but are hollow and dry. This is most often noticed late in the season. This usually happens when there has been a long dry summer and the trees have had insufficient water while the fruit were developing.

Mulch under the trees to retain moisture and irrigate during dry periods. Keep the mulch 10cm away from the trunk to avoid collar rot.

Lack of water can also cause the developing fruit to drop off the tree prematurely.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Feijoa flowers are pollinated by birds as well as insects.

Lack of fruit

Young trees take up to two years from planting before they produce their first fruit. Keep young trees watered and feed from spring to late summer to keep them healthy.

A shortage of fruit may be due to lack of pollination. Choose a self-fertile variety like ‘Unique’ if you’ve only got room for one tree, but even the self-fertile and semi self-fertile varieties fruit better if cross pollinated.

If you’ve got the room plant a few varieties that ripen at different times, as they will still cross pollinate. See the Tui Products feijoa variety guide here.

Gardeners may be concerned that reduced crops are caused by birds, especially tūī, shredding the flowers as they drink the nectar. Don’t shoo birds away – they are actually transferring pollen from flower to flower and so facilitating cross pollination.