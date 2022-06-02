Winter gardening: you can still plant veges in the cold and wet

Broad beans are one of the few seeds that germinate reliably in cold soil.

Vegetables to sow and plant in June

Not many edible crops appreciate a winter start, but garlic, elephant garlic and shallots are all traditionally planted on the shortest day of the year (and actually can all go at any stage over the next few months).

You can sow broad beans now too. They germinate reliably in cold soil, so can still be sowed direct. Space broad beans 20cm apart, and plant the big seeds about 2-4cm deep. They’ll be up out of the ground in about two weeks but won’t flower and start producing pods until spring.

In warmer parts of the country where frosts are rare, you can also chance sowing some peas, but if the ground is frozen, start them in trays, or wait until spring.

Sow silverbeet, spinach and onions now in trays, and more brassica seedlings can go in this month too.

123RF/Stuff Stake, mulch and water newly planted trees.

Plant a tree – native or ornamental, flowering or fruiting

Sunday, June 5 is Arbor Day so buy (or acquire) a tree, dig a hole, and plant it. Every garden needs trees, and if you don’t have any space left in yours for any more, buy a tree for someone else. It’s an investment in the future.

Autumn and winter are the ideal times to plant trees, especially deciduous species. Dig a hole twice as big as the rootball or planter bag they came in, chuck in some compost and a handful of good quality slow-release fertiliser and work the soil over. Plant your tree, water it, backfill the hole and hammer in two sturdy stakes, one on either side. Tie the tree to the stakes with flexible ties that allow a little give (or the top of the tree is liable to snap under strain in high winds).

Fruit trees are available in garden centres now, so finalise your wish lists and start shopping.

As well as planting productive trees, treat yourselftable to beautiful ornamentals for seasonal interest and trees to feed birds and beneficial insects. And here are some fast-growing trees you could plant for more privacy.

Don’t stop there. Pack up your gumboots and spade and volunteer at planting days in your community and at regional parks over winter.

READ MORE:

* Stock up: veges to grow for winter soups

* Growing a community of food: Is growing your own the way to beat food prices?

* 5 ways gardeners can reduce food waste



SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Frost on silverbeet.

A touch of frost

What should you do if your garden has been nipped by frost? Well actually the answer is, do nothing.

Early and late frosts can leave vegetable gardens looking like a bomb went off, with collateral damage – slain spuds, shrivelled citrus, fallen annual herbs – littered everywhere. Sadly, there’s nothing you can do to undo Jack Frost’s evil work, so just cut your losses and clear out the last of those warm weather crops.

Frost has many more positives for gardeners than negatives: a short, sharp cold snap wipes out pests and fungal spores, breaks up heavy soil and sweetens the flavour of swedes, parsnips, and brussels sprouts.

Whatever you do, don’t cut off the frost-damaged stems and foliage of tender edible plants such as citrus or tamarillos. Pruning now serves only to encourage these plants to produce soft new growth which Jack Frost will simply claim next time.

Although weather forecasters are predicting higher than average temperatures this winter that doesn’t guarantee there won’t be a sudden cold snap – buy a roll of frost cloth just in case. Read more about the science of frost.

PIXABAY/Stuff Time spent weeding now will pay off in spring.

Deal to weeds with ruthless efficiency

Weeding may be the last thing you feel like doing when it’s cold and wet but spending time hoeing and hand-weeding now will pay off in spring.

As weeds aren’t actively growing, herbicides don’t work so well in cold weather. Pull out weeds and rot them in buckets of water, add to your compost heap, or pile them up and shred them with your lawnmower.

Set yourself the task of clearing a small area at a time, and mulch heavily once you’re finished. Then rest your soil until spring.

Read more about winning the war on weeds.

PIXABAY Avoid compacting garden soil. Don't dig when the soil is wet and stand on a plank to spread your weight over a larger area.

Don’t squash your soil

Soil needs looking after year-round and is probably at its most vulnerable in winter. Sodden soil can hold a lot of water but, if compressed it becomes puggy, airless and once dried out in summer, rock hard.

A few strides through a bed on a wet day can cause damage that takes months to reverse. To avoid compacting the soil, lay wooden planks along the rows and stepping stones within your borders to help distribute your weight evenly and avoid standing anywhere else.

GET GROWING/Stuff These tall, wispy ferns are formed from unpicked asparagus spears and their purpose is to provide the crowns in the soil below with energy (through photosynthesis) for the following season's spear production. Cut them down to ground level when they turn brown.

Put asparagus to bed for the winter

Asparagus beds should now be yellowing-off and entering dormancy. Cut the dried out brown stalks off at ground level. Some growers simply lay the tops flat over the rows and leave them to rot down over winter.

If you are short on space and want the area to do double duty try this method of sneaking in an extra crop.

Lay down straw, mulch or pea straw at least 30cm deep. This will settle over the winter and, if applied now, can be sprinkled with a thin layer of soil or compost and used as a quick growing medium for winter lettuce. Clear it out as soon as the first spears appear in spring. Asparagus is hungry stuff and in no way appreciates competition.

Keep chooks well clear of dormant asparagus beds. Although they will clean up any remaining invertebrate pests and apply no small amount of manure, they will also uncover and injure the dormant crowns.

Gardening by the moon

The fertile period continues until June 13. Sow spinach, lettuce, peas and broad beans. Transplant brassica seedlings into the soil pre-warmed by cloches.

Gardening by the maramataka

Naumai ki te ngahuru pōtiki (late autumn). We are at the tail end of the harvest season. Long-term annual crops need to be off field by now and the process applied to their storage complete. As we head to Matariki, ensure remaining tasks in the māra are completed and then we can look to rest during the short days as we head to the hōtoke or cold period.

Be mindful that more northern regions have a milder climate so their rest period is shorter but based on day length rather than temperature. The new moon falls on the 1st of the month and full moon on the 16th. But we end the Pākeha calendar month on another new moon (on the 30th) which means we have a month dedicated to, and influenced by, this phase (Whiro) and for which we should be recognising the influence of the moon on our energy levels. Rest following the harvest work. Dr Nick Roskruge