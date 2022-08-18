My daffodils are in the wrong place. Will they survive if I move them now?

Question

Can daffodil bulbs be dug up and shifted just after flowering? I know I should wait until the leaves die back and the bulbs are dormant, but I want to plant my new garden beds now.

Answer

Moving daffodils in spring when the leaves are still green is a technique called transplanting “in the green”. And it’s not just for daffodils, many other types of bulbs can be moved to new homes this way.

Ideally, bulbs should be left alone after flowering, so the leaves can continue to grow and produce the energy the bulb needs to form next year’s flower. This is why the leaves shouldn’t be cut off or tied in tidy bundles but allowed to die back naturally.

However, you may have good reasons for moving established clumps of bulbs. Perhaps they’re in the wrong place, they no longer fit your garden layout, or you are moving house and want to take your garden treasures with you.

It can even be an advantage to move them when green. It’s easier to find them for a start. Once the leaves have shrivelled away to nothing it can be surprisingly hard to find them. Sometimes I could swear mine run around underground no matter how carefully I think I’ve labelled their location.

It’s even more of an advantage if you are separating mixed groups of flowers as it’s impossible to tell which is which once the blooms are gone.

No matter how careful you are, the bulbs will suffer some root damage, so the leaves will die back more quickly. Next year’s flowering may be affected but most robust bulb varieties will recover in a season or two.

The trick is to avoid damaging the roots and to replant promptly. Work your way around the edge of the old clumps with a spade first, so that you can lever out the entire rootball without disturbing them too much. Replant immediately and water generously. The leaves will probably flop over and look sorry for themselves but don’t despair, they’ll be fine.

123RF/Stuff Once potted bulbs have finished flowering they can be transplanted to the garden.

Bulbs in pots can be replanted in a similar way. Once the potted blooms have finished you may wish to use the pot for something else. Tip the whole rootball out of the pot and replant somewhere else – perhaps in a corner of the vege garden where they can die back naturally ready to be retrieved and replanted in the pot next autumn. [Pro tip. Plant in a bulb basket or for larger bulbs place a piece of chicken wire at the bottom of the planting hole. That way you’ll be able to find every dormant bulb and there won’t be random surprises in the vege garden for years to come.] Or find a spot in the ornamental garden or a grassy bank where they can naturalise and flower each spring undisturbed.