Potatoes: growing tips and variety guide

Waxy, new season potatoes are essential on the Christmas table, but to ensure a harvest by December 25 you need to have potatoes chitting by late August and in the ground by mid-September. Many regions still get frosts through spring, so be ready with the frost protection on cold, calm and clear nights.

New Zealand is a nation of potato lovers and spuds are an enduringly popular backyard crop. And no wonder when they are absolutely delicious stuffed, boiled, mashed, baked, roasted or fried, plus so easy and satisfying to grow.

Sow and grow

When to plant: July to March in warmer areas; September to February in cooler areas

Position: Full sun

Harvest: 9-21 weeks

Good for pots

Good for beginners

Get started

Always use certified seed potatoes, rather than just bunging in the tentacle-sprouting spuds at the bottom of your pantry. Seed potatoes are virus-free; while planting supermarket spuds is running the risk of introducing viruses or diseases into your plot.

In warmer regions you can buy seed spuds in winter, chit them for three or four weeks and then plant outside, but bear in mind that the leafy tops are frost tender, and while soil will usually insulate newly planted seed spuds, a frost will cause the above-ground part to turn black and mushy. So either wait until the risk of frost has passed to plant spuds or protect your plants from late frosts with frost cloth or sheets of newspaper if a frost looks likely (and if an early plant does get frosted, cover it so it thaws as slowly as possible, as it’s the thawing that does the damage). Or, if you have a glasshouse or tunnelhouse, grow a crop under cover in containers while you wait for warmer weather.

Chitting is not essential but hurries things along, and greatly reduces the chances of the seed spuds rotting in the ground. Chitting just means allowing potatoes to sprout, which breaks their dormancy. It’s as simple as laying them out on newspaper or in egg cartons in a warm room, out of direct sunlight (so they don’t turn green) and waiting two or three weeks for the sprouts to appear. Don’t let the sprouts get too long; 10-20mm is about right – any longer and they tend to break off as you are planting.

READ MORE:

* Potatoes in pots: a guide to harvesting more spuds in small spaces

* Potatoes from plot to plate: A beginner's guide to growing the perfect spuds

* How to grow potatoes

* Why are my main crop potatoes so ugly?

* Tried and tested: The best early potatoes for Kiwi gardens



JOHN WILLIAMS /123RF/Stuff Plant chitted seed potatoes when the sprouts are 1-2cm long.

Step-by-step

Dig out 15cm deep trenches. Run the rows from north to south, so the morning sun warms one side of the mound, and the afternoon sun the other.

Add a layer of sheep pellets, wilted comfrey leaves and seaweed if you have them, and potato fertiliser along the bottom and lightly cover with soil, then put the potatoes on top and backfill (but first rub off all but the best four sprouts emerging from each tuber).

Earlies can be spaced about 30-40cm apart. Main crops need to be spaced twice as far apart.

You can mound up the soil immediately after planting and keep mounding as the potatoes grow, but that is extra work for you and can run the risk of disturbing the developing tubers. So you can also just bury potatoes deeply when you plant. Apart from that, just water them if it gets hot and dry.

With most potato varieties , the green tops should emerge from the soil in two or three weeks (longer if you haven’t chitted your seed spuds).

, the green tops should emerge from the soil in two or three weeks (longer if you haven’t chitted your seed spuds). Mulch heavily as the weather warms up. If growing in pots, keep the containers themselves in part shade and the leafy tops in sun.

GET GROWING/Stuff Run potato rows from north to south, so the morning sun warms one side of the mound, and the afternoon sun the other.

Potato basics

Potatoes are usually grouped according to how long it takes to harvest them. Early varieties have been bred for quick growth, taking about 10 weeks from planting to harvest and generally producing smaller yields. With soft skins, they don’t keep well, so harvest just enough for dinner. You don’t need to wait for the plants to flower or the tops to die off before harvesting, just keep a record of your planting dates so you know when you can start bandicooting a few baby tubers.

Early main potatoes are good all-round spuds which means many of them are good both boiled or roasted (waxy earlies are no good for roasting or mashing; floury main crop spuds are no good boiled). They take longer to produce than earlies though (some 13 weeks).

Main crop potatoes can take up to 20 weeks to fully mature. If you want the tubers to store, let the plants die right down before harvesting so the skins have hardened and cured. If you can scrape the skin off with your nail, they are not mature enough to be stored. Properly cured, some varieties of main crop spuds will keep for up to six months if kept dry and out of the light.

Be aware that some potato varieties straddle two classes (early and early main say), depending how you grow them.

You can also grow the potatoes classed as taewa, or Māori potatoes (also known by some southern hapū as mahetau; called para-reka by Ngāti Porou of the East Coast; and peruperu by some northern tribes). These are the potato varieties grown in New Zealand prior to 1840. They vary in size and colour but tend to have small, knobbly tubers with purple-black skin and yellow or white flesh. Some are better keepers than others, but in general you can harvest taewa after about 12 weeks (or earlier) to eat straight away or leave in the ground for 16-20 weeks for bigger tubers with better skin for storage. They take up less room than modern potatoes and you can leave them growing as you dig round the edges of the plants to filch a few tubers at a time.

GET GROWING/Stuff Organic growers swear by lining potato trenches with wilted comfrey to ward off soil borne bugs like wireworms, and provide a rich source of nutrients at the rootzone.

Potato growing tips

Good drainage is key for spuds. Prepare your soil by digging in organic matter well in advance but don’t use very fresh compost – if your compost is still generating heat it can burn the sprouts right off. Don’t add fresh manure or lime either, as spuds are more prone to potato scab if the soil pH is high.

Potatoes are an excellent crop for breaking up heavy soil. Plant them where you want to turn a patch of lawn into a vege bed. You can also grow a no-dig crop of spuds by placing your seed potatoes on the soil (or even straight on top of grass) and piling old rotted straw on top.

It’s perfectly possible to grow potatoes in pots, though the yield will be lower. A 10L bucket (with drainage holes added) is fine for a single seed spud; or plant three or so in a large, deep 50L tub. Just put large pots in their final location before filling with growing mix.

SALLY TAGG/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Don't grow potatoes in tyres. You may have seen potatoes growing in tyre stacks, but NZ Gardener's advice is to avoid this. There's a risk of contamination, plus the soil tends to overheat inside the black rubber stack. Grow in bags, buckets or large containers instead.

Standout varieties

The best potatoes for pots are earlies such as ’Rocket’ and ’Swift’, which are quick-growing and have compact green tops. They give a decent number of waxy baby spuds 70-90 days after planting. For yield, it’s hard to beat ‘Liseta’. In a NZ Gardener trial of different earlies, it produced more than 19kg of potatoes 90 days after a 1kg bag of seed spuds was planted! ‘Jersey Benne’ was not high yielding in the trial, but can be relied upon for great tasting tubers.

For a great early main, it’s hard to go past ‘Ilam Hardy’ which is adaptable enough for almost any situation. ‘Heather’ has smooth purple skin and a wonderful taste. The New Zealand-bred ‘Karaka’ has excellent disease resistance.

The most popular main cropper is ‘Agria’ but Kiwi-bred ‘Summer Delight’ and ‘Summer Beauty’ are hard to beat for huge tubers and disease resistance. ‘Rua’ tastes great.

‘Purple Heart’ and ‘Purple Passion’ were both bred in New Zealand by scientists at Plant & Food Research who crossed taewa and modern potato cultivars. Or just grow the original taewa, yam-shaped purple ‘Urenika’. Other taewa worth trying: the waxy late variety ‘Huakaroro’ which has creamy skin and flesh; purple-skinned ‘Kowiniwini’; and yellow-fleshed ‘Ngautiutiu’ makes amazing hot chips.

Heirloom spuds well worth hunting out include ‘Pink Fir Apple’ (delicious nutty flavour) and the buttery tasting ‘Ratte’.

BARBARA SMITH/GET GROWING/Stuff Donât panic if the leaves of early potatoes go yellow and tatty. Itâs not blight but a sign that the potatoes are nearly ready to harvest.

Troubleshooting

Crop rotation is vital for healthy potato crops. Leave three or four years before growing spuds in the same spot again.

To reduce the risk of fungal infections, plant in an open, sunny position. The most common fungal problems are blights; neither early nor late blight can be treated or cured, but to an extent they can be avoided or at least delayed by good airflow and garden hygiene. Avoid overhead watering and only water in the early morning.

Many gardeners plant their main crop spuds when they harvest their earlies, but you can plant all your potatoes at the same time. That means even the slowest main crops should be ready to harvest by January, so you get your spuds before the summer humidity really hits and the risk of fungal infection spikes. This is also a good way to avoid both blight and the late summer plague of tomato-potato psyllids, which cause psyllid yellows and zebra chip.

Sap-sucking TPP psyllids overwinter as eggs on host plants, so reduce or slow re-infestation rates by disposing of spent potato tops and tomato, pepper and aubergine plants off site (don’t compost). You can also avoid psyllid organically by growing your plants under the mesh crop covers available from Lincoln University’s Biological Husbandry Unit (BHU).

Spuds are also predated upon by wireworms, which hollow out the tubers underground. Use mustard as a green crop prior to planting to prevent wireworm infestation, or (if you have them) give your chickens the run of the bed for a few weeks before you plant as they are partial to wireworms and can make a serious dent in the population.

Potato tuberworms breed quickly under warm conditions, so again an early harvest can sidestep the problem.

Finally, dig potatoes up carefully. Use your hand rather than a garden fork so you avoid skewering the tubers. If you do puncture any, eat them straight away as they won’t keep.