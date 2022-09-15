When should tomatoes be planted outdoors?

Tomato seedlings transplant easily so repot seedlings and grow them on indoors until the weather is reliably warm and settled.

Is it too soon to plant tomatoes outside?

Seedling tomatoes have hit the garden centres already, and in Auckland last weekend, they were flying off the shelves. Is there anything to be gained by buying them this early?

Labour Weekend (October 22-24) is traditionally when it’s warm enough to plant tomatoes outdoors. Tomatoes fail to thrive in temperatures below 10C and grow best at 18-22C. Auckland has had some lovely mild spring days, but there have been some sudden cold spells too. Further south there’s been snow and there’s still the chance of frost in many places.

Don’t let a couple of warm days trick you into planting tomatoes (and other heat lovers such as chillies, courgettes and eggplants) outdoors until the weather is consistently warm enough for them to thrive. Even if the seedlings survive cold snaps and wet, chilly soil they’ll sit and sulk. Seedlings planted a month or so later will grow rapidly and quickly overtake the earlier ones.

So, are there any good reasons to buy tomato seedlings early?

Firstly, some lucky gardeners have tunnelhouses and greenhouses for their early tomatoes.

Secondly, tomato seedlings transplant well. A punnet of seedlings bought now can be transplanted into individual pots and grown on for four to six weeks – upsizing the pot again if necessary – in a warm, well-lit place indoors. By the time the weather is warm enough, you’ll have large, sturdy plants well suited to life outdoors. The equivalent size plants at the garden centre will be much pricier than the punnet you bought earlier.

I’d also snap up an early seedling if I spotted a variety I know does well in my garden but which might not be readily available later in the season.

Remember that tomatoes have the unusual ability to grow more roots along the stem. When transplanting, bury the stem so that the top of the soil is just below the first set of leaves. They’ll develop a bigger root system, which in turn will support a more robust top growth.

There is still plenty of time to grow your own tomatoes from seed. Tomatoes sown from seed won’t germinate in conditions below 16C, so sow them in containers under shelter or on windowsills.

GET GROWING/Stuff Seedlings.

Keep an eye on your seedlings

Many of us have seedlings started weeks ago in greenhouses, on sunny windowsills or in sheltered conservatories. It’s exciting to see new growth every day.

Don’t drop the ball at the last minute and let all your hard work go to waste. Check your seed trays every day. Water judiciously. Overwatering or desiccation can knock them back severely or even kill them. Cold, especially frost can be fatal, so be ready with the frost cloth.

Be especially vigilant when you start hardening off your seedlings, getting them ready for life outdoors. It is all too easy to put some seedlings in a warm, sheltered place outdoors intending to leave them there for only an hour or two, then forget all about them.

Waikato Times Any vegetation overhanging flower borders or vegetable gardens should be pruned back, improving sunlight and air circulation.

Out with the old, in with the new

If part of your garden is in need of a makeover, do it now before the ground dries out over summer.

Old shrubs can outgrow their allotted space, muscling out their neighbours and casting shade on vege beds and flower borders. Trim them so the plants you want to highlight have space and light in order to flourish.

Rather than hacking at shrubs like a hedge, leaving you with a wall of ugly cut stems that will quickly regrow, select which branches need removing and take them off right at the base. Done judiciously, the plant can be reduced in size but still look natural.

Conversely, if the plant is long and leggy (probably due to over-shading) cut back hard to a good regrowth point so that it puts out new bushy growth.

Most soft-stemmed plants can cope with a severe haircut but those with woody stems may not necessarily regrow if you cut too low. Cut just above an actively growing branch or bud, about the thickness of the stem above, so you don’t damage the junction.

Remove plants that are past their best – take cuttings if you want replacements. Everything has a life span and there’s no need to hang onto a plant that’s not earning its keep. Welcome the empty space and treat yourself with something new from the garden centre.

RACHEL CLARE/GET GROWING/Stuff Houseplants need more water when they are actively growing in spring and summer.

Feed your houseplants

All manner of plants, even those kept indoors, respond to spring and warming temperatures. Watering judiciously and avoiding feeding altogether is the appropriate way to manage houseplants over winter, but that’s all changing now and both watering and feeding are back on the menu for the houseplant caregiver.

There are special mixtures to feed the more delicate sorts of indoor treasures, but seaweed extract diluted with warmed rainwater does the trick for fruit salad plants, umbrella trees, peace lilies and other foliage plants.

Wipe down the broader leaves of your indoor plants to remove dust. Some plants (not those with furry leaves) appreciate a misting now and then as the air in our homes can be quite dry in comparison with the tropical rain forests they come from.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Stuff Sick of garden snails eating up your seedlings and damaging your vege crops? Maybe start thinking about them as a productive crop!

Pest patrols for slugs and snails

Last night I went out to pick some rhubarb for a crumble. In the dark I slid my hand down a plump stem and encountered an enormous tiger slug. Ugh! The unpleasant close encounter reminded me that it’s time to hunt snails and trap slugs.

A snail can lay up to 120 eggs at a time every six weeks or so. Every snail disposed of now won’t be around to contribute 500 or more babies to the potential explosion over the rest of the season.

My usual hunting technique is to take a late evening stroll with a bucket of hot water and a torch.

Top snail hangouts at my place are on the strappy leaves of dietes and bulbs, under the rims of glazed pots and among bromeliads. Snails climb! I find them up high in wall planters. They also climb citrus trees to eat the peel of lemons and oranges and target passionfruit vines too. Slugs hide out in the inner curve of celery stems or inside lettuces and brassicas.

Make tempting places for slugs and snails to hang out, so you can gather them up easily. Half grapefruit skins placed upside down are ideal. Prop the skins up slightly on one side so slugs and snails can slither in underneath. Feed the corpses to the thrushes and blackbirds the next morning.

If you decide to use bait, remember to place it out of reach of children, birds and pets. A piece of terracotta drainpipe laid flat on the ground makes a cool, shaded place to hide some pellets. Or make a trap from a plastic container. Cut a doorway in the side and put a teaspoon of pellets inside.

Try Tui Quash pellets. These are made from iron EDTA complex, which is beneficial for plant health, non-toxic to birds, pets and humans (it’s found in many dietary supplements) yet deadly to molluscs. Pellets are most effective in spring when slugs and snails are moving from their winter shelters into the garden proper. Once they’re hiding out on – or in – your crops, ground-level assaults are less effective, which brings us back to evening slug and snail hunts.

Gardening by the moon

On September 16 sow carrots and parsnips. Plant potatoes. From September 17-21 is the barren period. Fork over soil to create fine tilth suitable for planting during the next fertile period but avoid walking on heavy, wet soils. There is another chance to sow root crops on September 22 and 23.

Gardening by the maramataka

Now is the move into kōanga (spring), the season to lift the kō. The relationship of the sun (te Rā) to his second wife (Hine-raumati, the summer maiden) is evolving at this time and all activities should lead to a successful cropping season in the upcoming summer. This is the planting season once temperatures warm up accordingly. We cannot plant into cold soil, so know your site and recognise the warm areas to start early crops. Kūmara beds can begin to be prepared now and similarly the clearing of land for late spring planting of other crops. We start this month with the full moon on the 10th, again a cold night, and Whiro (new moon) is on September 26. Seeds saved prior to winter now need to be warmed to encourage new sprouts. This includes taewa which should be brought out of cool storage and placed under trees for natural warming. Be aware of the solstice and influence of Tāwhiri-mātea around the 21st of the month. Dr Nick Roskruge