Best herbs for beginner gardeners

Question

I’d like to grow my own herbs for cooking, but I haven’t had any luck with coriander or basil. Which herbs are best for a beginner gardener to grow?

SHERYN DEAN/GET GROWING/Stuff Concrete troughs provide warm conditions where Mediterranean herbs thrive.

Answer

The best herbs to grow are the ones you actually use.

The vast majority are very hardy plants that grow well in all but the heaviest soils, provided they get full sun and good drainage.

Thyme, marjoram or oregano, rosemary, parsley, chives and mint are good for beginners and are likely to be the ones most often used in the kitchen for European and Mediterranean recipes. If you’ve got a taste for Asian cuisine add lemongrass, Thai basil and coriander to the list. Coriander is essential for Mexican food too.

If you have room, a bay tree is useful too. They do grow into large trees in the ground but can be kept for many years in a large pot.

Sally Tagg/NZ Gardener Nip out the tips of basil to stop it flowering and prolong picking.

Do try basil and coriander again. They are easy-to-grow if you follow these guidelines.

Basil is a true heat lover. Seeds sown outdoors too early in spring won’t germinate reliably as they need soil temperatures of 20C. Wait until November and transplant a punnet of large-leafed ‘Sweet Genovese’ seedlings into a sunny spot in the garden. Keep them well-watered, and you’ll have pesto all summer long.

PIXABAY/Stuff The best time to grow coriander is during spring and autumn when the weather is cooler. In summer, it flowers and sets seed if it dries out so plant in the shade of taller plants and keep it well-watered.

The trick to growing coriander is to always grow it from seed sown directly into the garden. Coriander has a long tap root and resents being transplanted. It responds by rushing to flower and set seed, a process called bolting. Hot, dry weather can trigger bolting too so keep your plants well-watered over the summer months. Coriander is naturally a short-lived plant (six to eight weeks in summer), so for an ongoing supply of tender young leaves you’ll need to sow seeds every three weeks.

