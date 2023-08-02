Grow your own: An insider’s guide to indoor edibles

Don’t let bad weather or your bad back put you off gardening – our expert tips will help you get growing indoors instead.

Bevis Blow, long standing resident of Ryman's Anthony Wilding Village in Halswell, Christchurch, is living life to the fullest. Even in his retirement, he continues to nurture his love for gardening by tending to the community vegetable patch.

The village veggie patch not only provides fresh produce for the Ryman community it also offers the perfect setting for friendships to bloom while residents are busy working the soil. They're out in the sunshine, getting regular exercise and it's a great mood booster, particularly when it comes time to harvest the fruits of their labour.

As winter settles in, Bevis recommends having a "frost-cloth at the ready to throw over a veggie garden, which, hopefully, stops things such as hail, frost, heavy rain or strong winds, birds and even snow from damaging your veggies."

However, for those who prefer not to venture outside on cold winter nights while preparing dinner or worry about the adverse effects of weather conditions on their hard work, there's an alternative— Why not bring herbs and vegetables indoors?

Matt Leacy, landscaping expert, collaborates closely with Ryman Villages to inspire residents to make the most of their garden spaces. In an exclusive interview he shares his valuable tips for growing herbs and vegetables indoors.

What are your favourite foods to grow indoors?

Basics, such as basil, mint, coriander, thyme and chives, grow well inside. I also like to grow microgreens and leafy salad greens indoors. They don't keep well in the fridge, so are much better picked fresh for use. Chilli plants will grow well inside if they get plenty of light. They're a lovely ornamental plant that looks great in a nice pot in the kitchen.

Where is the best place to put your edible garden?

You need a really well-lit space to grow most edibles, so near a north-facing window in the kitchen is ideal. Most of the plants I like to grow indoors are compact and don't need a big space at all. Herbs will thrive in a pot – and in fact, for spreading herbs like mint a pot that restricts growth is a good option. Spring onions, carrots and radishes do grow well indoors, but you'll need more space if you want to grow enough to feed your family.

What's the best way for beginner indoor gardeners to get started?

Buying seedlings is an easier option than starting from scratch with seeds. Or alternatively, you could use food scraps to grow your indoor veges. Things like onions and garlic grow very easily from food scraps.

What's the biggest mistake people make with indoor plants?

More often than not it's either giving them too little water or killing them with love by overwatering them. Plants in a protected environment indoors won't dry out as quickly as they would outside in the elements, so don't forget to feel the soil with your finger before watering to see if it needs it.

What tips and tricks do you have for growing food indoors?

Start small while you get used to the best spots in your house to grow things. Because you're generally dealing with limited space when you garden indoors it's tempting to cram too many things into one pot, but anything that's a bulb, such as radishes, needs its own space to grow.

What spring-flowering plants grow well indoors?

Orchids, cyclamens and Spathiphyllum (peace lilies) are among the easiest flowering plants to grow indoors but if you want something a little different that has real impact, try Aechmea fasciata, a type of bromeliad that puts on a striking flower through most of the warmer months. Also, there are many varieties of cactus that are very hardy, grow well indoors and flower in spring and summer.

