Labour weekend DIY: 10 do’s and don’ts

Thumbs up or thumbs down? Make short work of the long weekend with our handy hacks for getting stuff done around the house – while enjoying it!

Do: You’ve seen the challenges on The Block, so why not make cleaning up and getting the house spick and span a group activity. Spending time at home is a great opportunity to get the whole whānau involved and as the saying goes, ‘many hands, make light work.’ Young kids love helping out and feeling like they can take on responsibilities, while teenagers might complain at first, but some time away from screens would probably do them the world of good.

Don’t: Dictate orders and tell people what jobs they have to do. Allow them to pick tasks that they might actually enjoy and encourage rather than pressure them to complete their list.

And remember, they don’t have to do it in the same way that you would. Each person’s best is unique to them.

Do: Plan, plan, then plan again. If you break the weekend up project by project, then day by day, you are far more likely to get through a decent amount of chores and have a greater sense of satisfaction in the process.

Don’t: Make a list that you will never get through. As James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits says, “You do not rise to the level of your goals, you fall to the level of your systems.”

Do: Try to make only one trip to the hardware store or garden centre. This relates to planning but is slightly more specific. Don’t take it for granted you have the correct screws, materials or potting mix just knocking around in the tool shed. Check first before you get in the car. Nothing is more of a project downer than multiple, (and avoidable) visits to Bunnings, PlaceMakers or Mitre10.

Don’t: Fail to allow for holiday traffic. You won’t be the only one with DIY on your mind this weekend. Plan ahead for car park queues and check the fastest route before you set off from home.

Do: Tackle the outside jobs while the weather is good. Sunny days make all those outdoor jobs like mowing the lawn, weeding the garden, clearing the gutters and water blasting the deck that much easier if you’re doing it in a t-shirt and shorts as opposed to gumboots and a raincoat.

Don’t: Put anything you can do today off until tomorrow. The climate in New Zealand is mercurial so make hay while the sun shines.

Do: Give all your appliances the once-over. An annual inventory is always a good idea and if you do it over Labour weekend you’ll know for the following year when the twelve months is up. Amongst other things, check gas fires, de-lint the dryer and heat pump and check all your hoses and taps. This is a great one to get the kids to help with by ticking things off the checklist.

Don’t: Ignore the smoke alarms. If you do one job this weekend this is probably the most important one. Test thoroughly and change batteries.

Do: Factor in time. On Saturday morning it might feel as if you have all the time in the world to get through your grand designs and lofty plans. But you only have one more day than you usually would, and to be honest, you probably don’t want to spend every second of it on mundane jobs.

Don’t: Start a project you know you can’t finish in a weekend. Building a sleepout is probably not something you can complete in a weekend, but painting a room or erecting a shade sail could be. Pick your projects wisely.

Do: Sort out the shed, or the man cave, or ‘under the house’ or whatever you call the place where all the discarded odds and ends from your home end up growing mould and gathering dust. This is most likely one of those ‘save-it-for-a-rainy-day’ kind of scenarios.

Don’t: Get distracted. There’s a lot of fun things buried in the back of that shed. We know, we’ve been there! Old photo albums, stacks of papers from the pre-digital age, boxes of the kids’ school books and rolled up poster tubes filled with drawings. As tempting as it is to stroll down memory lane try to stay on track and not veer off on a tangent.

Do: Sort out the clothes into winter and summer piles. Some of these can go into storage, ready to come out next year, some can probably be sold or moved on to other siblings, cousins or neighbours. If you are storing, try rolling items in tight spirals to save on space.

Don’t: Forget to take anything unwanted, that is clean and still in good nick, to your local op shop.

Do: Clean the BBQ. It’s a dirty job but so rewarding when you are finished. Plus along with being super satisfying, there is also the matter of food hygiene and bacteria. Don’t rely on high temperatures to kill these off. If the grill is spotless at the start of summer you’ll be more likely to keep it clean as you go therefore reducing the risk of an accidental food poisoning.

Don’t: Overlook the gas bottle. Is there anything worse than firing up the barbie to find you are out of fuel? You’ll thank us later for checking it at the same time as you return your unit to factory-fresh.

Do: Sit back and enjoy all your hard work. If you have managed to get through your Labour weekend chore list you will most certainly have earned it.

Don’t: Do this alone. It was a group effort, remember? Gather the troops for some R&R on your sparkling clean deck and, if the weather has behaved, with a bit of luck light up the fresh BBQ grill and indulge in what hopefully will be the first of many dinners al fresco as summer rolls around.