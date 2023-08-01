Start your vegetable growing journey now, and be in to WIN great prizes!

Are you planning on getting in the garden and growing food this spring? Whether you're starting from scratch, giving your own garden a makeover, or an already keen gardener who's helping one of your friends or family to give vegetable gardening a go, Yates have partnered with NZ Gardener to give away some fantastic prizes in the first Yates' Start a Vegie Garden Challenge!

As part of Yates National Gardening Week (October 16th-23rd), we want to show New Zealanders that homegrown tastes best and inspire the whole nation to get growing! Whether you are an absolute beginner or have grown vegies in the past and let your garden lapse, get involved! So all gardeners who register in the challenge before the end of August are in the draw for 1 of 20 sets of 12 packets of Yates NEW Heirloom Seeds.

But we want to see your "before and after" vegie garden photos too. Whether you are starting with a few pots or have a large plot, take a photo of your garden now and send it with an "after" pic of your garden or your spring harvest before the end of November. We'll be picking three winners who will each win an amazing 140 packets of Yates vegetable & flower seeds – one packet for every year Yates has been selling seeds in New Zealand!

We'd love to see your pics and hear about your progress along the way too so join the Yates Start a Vegie Garden Challenge and let us know how your garden grows!

There are so many reasons why homegrown vegies are better - including helping shave some money off your weekly grocery bill and doing your bit for the planet (let's grow cucumbers that aren't individually wrapped in plastic!). And of course, nothing beats the truly fresh taste and sense of satisfaction of growing your own food - we think it's great for the body and the soul.

Time-Tested Heirloom Vegetables

Yates have curated a selection of popular New Zealand Heirloom seeds into a NEW range.

Three of our top picks are:

Yates Heirloom Tomato Yellow Pear

A sweet, mild tasting heirloom tomato with bite-sized, bright yellow pear-shaped fruit. A tall, vigorous and productive variety.

Yates Heirloom Radish Mix

A delightful variety of pink, red, white and purple, this heirloom radish mix will complement any salad by adding a pop of colour, flavour and crunch. Easy to grow, these round tasty beauties have been enjoyed for generations.

Yates Heirloom Beetroot Mix

A classic heirloom beetroot blend including striking red and white striped Chioggia, red, white, and stunning golden (red on the outside). This tasty colourful mix will brighten up any salad, or are delicious roasted and steamed.

PEXELS There are so many reasons why homegrown vegies are better - including helping shave some money off your weekly grocery bill and doing your bit for the planet.

Need FREE advice?

Join the wonderful bunch at the Yates Growing Community, a wonderful virtual community of gardeners from all over New Zealand, supporting each other through the ups & downs of growing vegetables.

Join the Yates Garden Club to receive a monthly gardening email with trusted advice, what seeds & plants to grow that month, timely projects & problems to watch for, plus exclusive promotions.

Register to enter the challenge by emailing loveyourgarden@yates.co.nz. Enter by 30 November 2023.