Black magic in Riverhead

SPONSORED: Scott and Amber chose Stria™ Cladding from James Hardie for the top and bottom levels of their modern home.

Scott and Amber Bibby decided to build because they wanted to create a home that reflected who they were as a family, and that's exactly what they have achieved – from their glittery front door and matching letterbox to a basketball court and swimming pool.

Having lived in Riverhead, in rural north-west Auckland, for nearly a decade they knew they wanted to stay in the area so sons Sage, 10, and Shiloh, 7, could remain close to their school and friends.

"When we found this piece of land, we felt like we had hit the jackpot," says Scott.

"The garden and views were a really exciting opportunity for us."

SUPPLIED Black complements the green surroundings.

The section had great views of the river but its slope required some creative thinking by architectural designer Steve Loza who created the 260m2, five-bedroom, three-level home of their dreams.

"He heard us, could see our vision and delivered exactly what we were after."

Scott and Amber wanted a clean, modern aesthetic, so followed their architect's recommendation for Stria™ Cladding for the top and bottom levels, and Linea™ Weatherboard for the middle.

SUPPLIED Linea™ Weatherboard is a nod to a Kiwi classic.

The distinctive deep grooved lines of the Stria™ Cladding introduces an interesting design feature that plays with definitive lines and shadows on the multi- levelled house, while the Linea™ Weatherboard is a nod to a Kiwi classic.

All three levels are painted in a striking black shade that complements the home's lush, green views.

"We were going for something modern, so there are a lot of straight lines, hard edges and black," says Scott.

The house lends itself to entertaining, which means the couple are pleased that their choice of a long-lasting and low- maintenance product for the exterior means they spend their weekends entertaining friends by the pool, rather than doing home maintenance.

SUPPLIED The distinctive grooved lines of Stria™ Cladding introduces an interesting design feature.

Creating a relaxing space in a gorgeous location where everyone feels welcome was very much the motivation behind the home's interior. Comfy blue velvet couches look sophisticated, but also encourage people to sink in and relax.

"Amber's done a really good job at giving it the vibe and feel that we wanted to express through the artwork and furniture," says Scott.

It's a vibe that's uniquely theirs and they couldn't be happier. "We've got a modern, industrial exterior with a magical, glitter-inspired interior."

SUPPLIED Amber and Scott Bibby make good use of their outdoor living spaces.

In conversation

One tip for others looking to build?

While we were building, someone told us,"It will take you three times as long, cost you twice as much, and you will only do it once." But we probably will do it again!

What paint colour did you use?

Dulux Black.

Best seat in the house?

On the couch, facing our large picture window and looking out to the view.

SUPPLIED The Bibby's reckon the best seat in the house is on the couch admiring the view.

If there was one thing you could do differently, what would it be?

Make the kids' rooms bigger.

Best money you ever spent on the house?

The picture window in the bottom lounge.

What did the build cost and how did it compare to your budget?

All up we paid around $1.4m. That was quite a lot higher than budget, but we kept adding things.

Key contacts

Builder - Sentinel Homes

Designer - Lifestyle Architecture

Merchant - Carters

Installer - Taylor Superclad

