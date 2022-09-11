Peppermint Tea & Chocolate Friands recipe

The wonderful flavours of chocolate and mint tea have a special affinity and work especially well in these delicious friands.

PEPPERMINT TEA & CHOCOLATE FRIANDS

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 20-25 minutes

Makes 12

Ingredients

100g butter, cubed

100g quality dark chocolate, chopped

1 tbsp peppermint tea leaves, crushed, plus extra to decorate

6 free-range egg whites, lightly beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups icing sugar, sifted

1 cup ground almonds

½ cup flour or gluten-free flour, as preferred

50g melted dark chocolate, to decorate (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 190C. Grease 12 individual ½ cup capacity muffin tins.

Melt butter and chocolate together gently in a large bowl set over a pot filled with a small amount of boiling water or microwave in short bursts. Stir until smooth then add tea leaves and set aside to cool a little. Add remaining ingredients and stir until combined.

Spoon mixture into prepared tins; they should be just over half full. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and set in the middle.

Allow to stand in tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Decorate with a drizzle of melted chocolate and a light scattering of peppermint tea leaves, if desired.