Peppermint Tea & Chocolate Friands recipe
The wonderful flavours of chocolate and mint tea have a special affinity and work especially well in these delicious friands.
PEPPERMINT TEA & CHOCOLATE FRIANDS
Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 20-25 minutes
Makes 12
Ingredients
100g butter, cubed
100g quality dark chocolate, chopped
1 tbsp peppermint tea leaves, crushed, plus extra to decorate
6 free-range egg whites, lightly beaten
1 tsp vanilla extract
1½ cups icing sugar, sifted
1 cup ground almonds
½ cup flour or gluten-free flour, as preferred
50g melted dark chocolate, to decorate (optional)
Method
Preheat oven to 190C. Grease 12 individual ½ cup capacity muffin tins.
Melt butter and chocolate together gently in a large bowl set over a pot filled with a small amount of boiling water or microwave in short bursts. Stir until smooth then add tea leaves and set aside to cool a little. Add remaining ingredients and stir until combined.
Spoon mixture into prepared tins; they should be just over half full. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and set in the middle.
Allow to stand in tins for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack. Decorate with a drizzle of melted chocolate and a light scattering of peppermint tea leaves, if desired.