Steal these inspired bathroom styles

Is your style light and lovely - or is it more colourful?

Need some bathroom inspiration? Secure yourself these light and lovely looks.

This en suite (below) proves how different materials and patterns can look harmonious together, says Amie Hammond of Billie Kinsey Design.

“The muted colour palette of black, greys and pearly whites helps balance the combination of designs and echoes the colour of the inside of seashells – also referenced in the collection of seashore treasures in the glass vessel below the window.

To combat what could have been a busy space we went for simple structure and detail where possible. For example a large backlit mirror was custom-made to sit above the two basins.

A singular item sitting above the two basins is simpler than having two mirrors and balances the overall feel of the space. The overall effect as you enter is of a cohesive space projecting calmness and luxury.”

Get the look – colourful

Adding a punch of colour to a bathroom by using a bold and intriguing tile is a surefire design device. There are many tile shapes available, from hexagonal, round, finger-shaped, mosaic, chevron and more, as well as many ways in which to lay them such as using subway tiles in a stacked format, in a brick pattern or vertically.

While blue and green are tried-and-true accent colours to use in a bathroom, Tile Space consultant Moet Walker says that warm tones and vertical tile feature walls are currently on trend as people move away from greys and cool-tone bathrooms this season.

“Terracotta is a classic choice for a modern bathroom design.”