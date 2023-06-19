Dreams come true: Couple build their coastal oasis

The idea of a dream home means different things to different people and often changes as our lives do, but Charlie Bartlett and Marika King have always known exactly what their dream is – a home that works and plays as hard as they do.

Their four-bedroom new-build in Hobsonville, Auckland, ticks all the boxes with open-plan living, a media room with a fireplace, and a swimming pool. They chose the area because of its sea views, strong sense of community and handiness to Auckland's motorways.

After falling in love with the section, Charlie and Marika spent time in the neighbourhood checking out other new-builds to get an idea of what would work for them and the area.

That's when they discovered Stria™ Cladding by James Hardie, which married in with the modern aesthetic they wanted and the demands of the coastal location.

SUPPLIED Hardie™ Groove Lining adds interest to the eaves of the house and has a subtle coastal vibe.

Stria™ Cladding is made from fibre cement and designed to withstand harsh weather and coastal conditions. It can be painted any colour homeowners choose. Charlie and Marika chose Colorsteel® FlaxPod by Dulux, which complements the cedar and brick also used on the house.

They particularly liked the look of the wider panels (which make installation much quicker) and the fact it needs minimal maintenance – they can now spend their weekends with friends, rather than working on the house.

SUPPLIED A recessed ceiling finished with Hardie™ Groove Lining creates a striking feature above the outdoor living area.

"We aimed to have a home with crisp, clean lines, a simple colour palette and high standard of building materials," says Charlie, who is commercial sales manager for PlaceMakers Central North Island.

They also used Hardie™ Groove Lining on the eaves and soffits to complement the Stria™ Cladding. Building a new home means constantly making decisions. But Charlie says as someone who works within the industry and has always wanted to work on his own project, each decision took him and Marika closer to their dream.

"I've always wanted to design my own home and have the choice to do what we wanted."

SUPPLIED Stria™ Cladding is made from fibre cement and designed to withstand harsh weather and coastal conditions.

The couple worked closely with draftsperson June Hunter, who helped turn their ideas into reality and helped with the overall process.

Like any build, there were challenges. The house took two years to complete – one to get consents and another to build. The pandemic meant they couldn't access some materials for a while, but now they're done Charlie and Marika couldn't be happier to be living the dream.

The property includes a self-contained apartment which helps pay the mortgage, and the pool and hot tub are regularly full of friends enjoying the view and the hospitality.

SUPPLIED The bold profile of Stria™ Cladding in Colorsteel® FlaxPod by Dulux contrasts with timber for a sharp, modern look.

In conversation

One tip for others looking to build?

For us, it was about finding the right section and the location. We love the views and the community here.

Best piece of advice you ever received?

Be patient – good things take time.

Best seat in the house?

The upstairs balcony off our bedroom has great views.

If there was one thing you could do differently, what would it be?

We wouldn't build during the Covid pandemic.

Best money you ever spent (on the house)?

The swimming pool. We love swimming in the summer, using the spa pool, having people over for a swim and a barbecue.

What was the total cost of the build?

The section was about $960,000 and the cost of the build was about $1.5 million. So around $2.5 million in total. We kept tracking the spend using excel sheets, budgeting and planning.

SUPPLIED The property includes a self-contained apartment which helps pay the mortgage, and the pool and hot tub are regularly full of friends enjoying the view and the hospitality.

Key contacts

Suppliers

PlaceMakers, Diamond Roofing, Nu-Style Aluminium Windows & Doors, Frontier Waterproofing and Waterware.

Builders

Visionary Construction, Easy Carpenters.

Project manager/friend

Matt Davies

Draftsperson

June Hunter

