Bouncy castle water park for Kaiapoi a step closer

WHoW Charitable Trust is planning a temporary aqua play facility on Kaiapoi's Courtenay Lake. The same trust has plans for a full-scale wave park on nearby residential red zone land.

A bouncy castle water park for Kaiapoi is edging closer to reality.

The WHoW charitable trust recently pitched the concept to the Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi community board. It wants a three-year lease to operate the aqua park on Courtenay Lake between October and March. The board has released the plan for public consultation.

The park would be primarily made up of floating bouncy castles. The inflatables and any auxiliary buildings would be removed from the reserve during the off-season.

WHoW trustee Jason Mill said the park was a transitional project to build support for the trust’s other main project – the development of the first New Zealand surf park, including an international-standard artificial wave garden, in the Kaiapoi east regeneration area.

A pre-feasibility study on the surf park has been completed and presented to the Waimakariri District Council. The council and the trust have signed a memorandum of understanding that gives WHoW a two-year lease on the land while the trust raises funds to progress its plan.

The trust was now moving into a full feasibility study estimated to cost between $350,000 and $500,000. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has already granted $90,000.

“The tick boxes are happening in the background,” Mill said, “The temporary aqua park will give us three years to get the surf park finished.”

supplied Courtenay Lake was originally a stormwater management area for a subdivision, since cleared because of earthquake damage.

Mill said admission to the aqua park would be below $15. Three schools per week would be given free entry. Students would also assist in water testing and help tidy up the lake and learn about water ecology, Mill said.

“From day one we want to deliver on those social outcomes.”

Mill said local iwi were excited about the opportunities the park would offer for freshwater ecology and water confidence education. The wider North Canterbury community had also been supportive.

He said Courtenay Lake was built as a stormwater management area in the 1990s as part of a subdivision that was devastated by the Christchurch earthquake and subsequently cleared. Water and depth testing indicated the proposal was workable in the area. Part of the trust's mandate was to rebuild on regenerative land, he said.

“We started in the Christchurch city red zone and then saw alignment with North Canterbury. They’ve opened their arms to us.”

Kaiapoi-Tuahiwi community board chairperson Chris Greengrass said there was more work to be done before the project went ahead.

“However, if our community supports the idea, it has the potential to provide a great summer activity for visitors and our residents, particularly young people.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon thinks the proposed Kaiapoi aqua parks were an exciting proposal for the district.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon previously said the parks were an exciting proposal for the district as the ‘ethos’ of the WHoW trust matched the regeneration aims the council had for Kaiapoi.

It had the potential to make the Canterbury region an adventure sports hotspot, and aid its Covid-19 economic recovery, he said.