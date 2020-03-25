'At least you can hear their voices': Grandparents prepare for lockdown

It's the big bear hugs from her three grown-up grandsons that Fran Flynn will miss the most.

But the doting grandmother will have to go without them over the next four weeks as the country goes into lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"I'm a lucky grandmother in that they've always been happy to spend time with me," she said.

Supplied Nana reading to Ted via Facetime while in lockdown.

The 73-year-old, who lives in Lower Hutt, said while she is feeling "a little bit anxious and a wee bit scared" about the situation, she knows it is for the best.

123rf Grandparents are preparing to spend the next four weeks without visits from their grandchildren.

One of her daughters will be dropping off her shopping and other supplies. But she does wonder how she will get on with the limited human contact, made harder by the fact that her husband Gerard died three years ago.

"I talk to him a bit sometimes, tell him what's going on - I'll find out if you're allowed to hug in heaven, because you're not allowed to hug down here."

Lindsay Oldershaw, 80, lives with her husband Ash, 92, in a retirement village in Cambridge.

Supplied Cambridge couple Ash and Lindsay Oldershaw.

The grandmother-of-seven said they were going to make the most of phone calls to stay connected with family.

"At least you can hear their voices," she said.

"When I was young, we went overseas and it took a letter six weeks to get to our parents in New Zealand. Now with technology, it is just wonderful - our granddaughters ring from Wellington all the time. We're a close family and we're very lucky."

The couple would have their shopping and supplies dropped off by family in Cambridge, which Oldershaw admitted would take some getting used to.

"I'm fiercely independent... But I can see that I must do my bit by letting them help us."

At the end of the lockdown period she was "looking forward to getting everyone together for a meal and to have a good laugh and lots of hugs".

Supplied Ted is learning new ways to stay in touch with his Nan.

Over-70s have already been instructed by the Prime Minister to self-isolate as much as possible after the alert level was raised to two on Saturday.

But some families will be relying on grandparents to provide care while children are home from school and parents continue to work from home.

Age Concern chief executive Stephanie Clare said keeping elderly Kiwis safe was more important than childcare.

"We don't want our precious old people treated with less dignity and respect at this time because people are panicking."

She encouraged grandparents to ask their families for help in staying connected, whether it be through letters, phone calls or Skype.

"Let's get some new family traditions started, or maintain old ones in a different way."