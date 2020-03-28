Lockdown birth: no visitors, epidural in doubt

Sarah Waugh is due to have her first baby, a girl, on April 11, right in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old early childhood teacher had planned to give birth at Tauranga Hospital and wanted to have the option of an epidural.

After Monday's lockdown announcement Waugh's midwife advised her to consider having a home birth or delivering at a birthing centre instead, where an epidural is not available.

"Probably the most alarming thing is that certain pain relief options might not be available when I go into labour," Waugh said.

The change of birth venue was just a recommendation, but it made sense to Waugh.

"The choice is still ours but I think the safest thing is to avoid hospital if we can – avoid moving germs around as much as possible."

She now thought she would go to Bethlehem Birthing Centre instead. "I'm not game enough for a home birth."

Susan Fleming of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said while in principle women's access to pain relief shouldn't change, "there may be a variance in different DHB's access to resources".

Those resources include hospitals, the only place where epidurals can be administered.

Supplied Sarah Waugh is due to have her first baby in the middle of New Zealand's lockdown.

Wherever Waugh gives birth, visitors will not be allowed because the country will still be locked down in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, a virus that has so far infected 368 New Zealanders, and killed more than 20,000 people worldwide.

"The hardest thing to come to terms with is we can't have any visitors [after the birth] so we miss out on that special time when she's first born," she said. "And not having that family support as well."

Life with her newborn will look different too. Rather than the usual home visits from her midwife, Waugh was expecting her new daughter to be examined via video link.

"[My midwife's] recommended buying a set of scales so I can weigh the baby and show her," Waugh said.

But "the biggest thing to get [her] head around" was the fact that after the birth, it would be just her and her partner at home with their new daughter for at least the next couple of weeks.

Supplied Waugh and her partner will be alone with their baby until the lockdown lifts. "I won't have the same level of support as most new mums," she said.

Waugh was "really lucky" that her partner, who is an essential worker, had three weeks off after the birth. "But I expected our mums to be around a lot," she said.

"I feel sad that they can't have that exciting experience. My mum's a first time nana – she's been waiting for this her whole life basically."

Fleming confirmed that where safe and possible, face-to-face consults would be replaced with distance to keep both women and carers safe.

And "grandparents are going to have to wait," she said. "The same bubble rules apply to them as the whole population, and they are likely at higher risk themselves and more vulnerable."

They would have to "be creative" and find other ways of connecting.

That was Waugh's plan. "We'll be on Facebook Messenger and FaceTime and all that stuff," she said.

"It's a bit of a shame I won't have the same level of support as most new mums have, but the tech is there to maintain communication with my midwife, and all my friends and family. People will still be there for us, just not physically."

Waugh and her partner had reconciled themselves to the reality of the lockdown. "I've kind of just settled into it now and there's nothing you can do about it."

She was looking for positives. It was nice not to feel guilty about hibernating at home, she said.

"And the flipside of not being allowed to have visitors... is we get to have [the baby] all to ourselves for a while without feeling that guilt."

According to the Ministry of Health, a woman who does not have any Covid-19 risk factors and is well could choose to birth at home, in a birthing centre or at a hospital, with one support person, but anyone who had symptoms or a diagnosis of coronavirus would have to have a hospital birth.

Earlier this week, Hutt Hospital consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Edward Hyde gave an insight into what that would look like.

"Today at work we did a simulated birth on a pregnant person with COVID-19," he captioned a Facebook post of himself wearing full protective gear.

"Everyone of us running to the simulated emergency had to stop for 2-5 minutes to don the gear you see me wearing before entering.

"Imagine being in this garb for an entire 8 hour shift looking after someone in labour, not being able to leave, eat, go to the loo or scratch your nose without a very careful descrub.

"Or imagine having to spend 3 extra minutes getting to an emergency at a birth, where every second counts, because you cannot enter until you have put on your PPE (personal protective equipment).

"Or imagine being the poor person labouring, being surrounded by people all looking like me, a bit like the scene in 'ET: The Extra Terrestial' where the government scientists burst into Elliot's house in the astronaut-style Haz Mat suits. And then having to actually give birth."