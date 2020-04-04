Egg donation: A chance to make a 'really beautiful' difference

OPINION: I've always loved babies and been really good with children of all ages. I used to want to have my own children but as I got older and started thinking about what kind of life I wanted to have, and not what I thought I should have, I started to want children less and less.

Being in debt and in a couple of toxic relationships in my early twenties really highlighted that I wasn't ready and that I needed to learn to truly put myself first. There are so many more opportunities available to women and when the time comes and my debt is paid off, I want to grab those with both hands and see where life takes me.

I first considered donating my eggs in 2018 when I underwent surgery for the excision of endometriosis. I also underwent a total hysterectomy - removing the uterus and cervix but leaving the ovaries attached.

In 2019 I saw an article in the media about a couple struggling to have children. I was moved by their story, it broke my heart to think what they must be going through. By this stage I had fully healed from my surgery and was more than ready to hopefully help this couple achieve their dream by donating my eggs.

I messaged the couple directly on Facebook to say that I was interested and they guided me to Fertility Plus, where they were registered, and I got in touch there too.

I liked that I was able to get an idea of the couple I was trying to help because it is quite a personal and intimate process to go through. Knowing that the child would be in a really loving and supportive home gave me peace of mind.

SUPPLIED/UNSPLASH Grace Hall says egg donation is a chance to make a really beautiful difference in someone's life.



How it works

Before the donation cycle starts, there is a work up process which typically takes three months.

There are usually 1-2 counselling sessions to undergo which cover your thoughts and feelings about the process itself, as well as establishing what you would be comfortable with in terms of contact/updates etc. They also cover the legal aspects in terms of ownership and contact once the child is 18.

There is also an appointment with a doctor who will go through the process with you and cover off your medical history.

Most importantly there are also at least two blood tests to undergo to rule out HIV/Hepatitis - these need to be done three months apart - and potentially a DNA test to rule out the possibility of being a genetic carrier of some conditions.

Once you have received the all clear and your hormones are baseline, injections start. It can happen pretty quickly and it's also over rather quickly - the cycle is roughly 2-3 weeks.

The first hormone you are given is to stimulate the follicles and once these have started growing and reach a certain size, you'll be given a second hormone to stop these from being released early. There will be 2-3 blood tests and scans in order to monitor the progress. If all goes well, the eggs are then collected via a small surgical procedure.

Once the eggs are collected, they are mixed with the recipient's partner's sperm to form an embryo and it's from this point the eggs are no longer yours.

Abandoning the cycle

For us, things all seemed very positive when I went for my second scan, as they could see that the follicles on my right ovary had been responding to the hormones and were growing. A nurse mentioned I would need another scan in two day's time and they would be looking at egg collection after that. This painted the picture that all was going well and that it was going to be a successful cycle so naturally I was extremely excited. I shared the update far and wide and just couldn't wait.

However, when I went for the third scan two days later, they decided to abandon the cycle as only two of the four follicles on my right ovary were continuing to grow. There was still essentially no activity on my left ovary. Given how positive things had been earlier in the week, this was really upsetting for me. I believe the doctors and nurses could have done a better job of managing expectations - especially as they are the experts and this was my first attempt.

When I was given the news by the doctor and the co-ordinator, they just sat and stared at me as I cried. The couple had left a really thoughtful gift box for me and I felt like a massive failure who had let them down. I know it was out of my control but I really struggle with the idea of disappointing anyone and had really hoped to be able to make a difference in this couple's lives.

I had been fairly open about the process and was grateful to have a very supportive workplace and following online. They were really fantastic at reminding me of what a wonderful thing this was, even with the outcome.

More donors needed

While I would love to try and donate again I don't think it's going to be viable. My ovaries had only produced four follicles on the right and there's about a 70-75 per cent chance of a follicle having an egg. I contacted Fertility Associates for a second opinion (who were really wonderful to deal with) and they said I wouldn't be able to be a clinic donor as they like to be able to guarantee at least 10 eggs for their clients. While my eggs will be of a good quality because I'm young and healthy, I don't appear to have many of them.

123RF There are so many people who need an egg donor to see their baby dream come true, says Grace Hall.

While I may not have succeeded and the process was tough, I absolutely recommend egg donation.

The added hormones can take their toll and there are some risks associated with the egg collection procedure, but in my opinion this is a small trade-off for what could potentially be something so life changing for someone else.

I have been told it is very hard to find people willing to donate their eggs. In writing this, I hope to get the word out and to start conversations about egg donation. For most people this issue wouldn't be on their radar unless they're going through it, or someone they know is going through it.

It's a chance to make a really beautiful difference in someone's life and there are so many who need an egg donor to see their dream come true - 12.5 per cent of women experience infertility and a lot of them struggle through it silently. Let's change that.

Let's let them know that it's ok and that there are other options and people willing to help them get there.