How the Cambridges are handling home-schooling

Like other families around the world, the Cambridges are adjusting to the new normal amid restrictions and lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And for Prince William and Kate Middleton, this includes home-schooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while still playing with little Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left London for their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk last month, where they are trying to keep things as normal as possible for the kids.

"Kate is leading on most of the teaching," a source told The Sun.

Adding: "She spends time every day doing something with them.

"But William is also rolling up his sleeves and getting stuck in as well. They've both found the experience hugely rewarding but it has underlined to them the amazing job our teachers do."

AARON CHOWN/POOL VIA AP Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, drop off Princess Charlotte on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London in September.

According to the royal insider Kate and Wills have been very involved with six-year-old George's work.

And the pair have been putting on loads of activities for kindergarten student Charlotte, four, and making time to play with their youngest son Louis, 23 months.

The family moved to their East of England home, near the Queen's Sandringham Estate after George and Charlotte's school was closed, transitioning to online learning amid the growing pandemic.

Earlier on, the school also had a Covid-19 scare, with four students returning from trips to Italy sent home.

"Like all schools we are taking the potential risk connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously," the spokesperson for Thomas's School said.

"And to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display symptoms.

"We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results."

Prince William and Kate both proudly dropped off Charlotte for her first day of school last September, along with big brother George, who is in Grade 2.

Kate had to miss her eldest son's first day in 2017 due to severe morning sickness while pregnant with Louis.

This article originally appeared in Nine Honey and is reproduced with permission.