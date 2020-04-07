Easter activities: The top 10 fun things to do at home during coronavirus lockdown

For Kiwis, Easter is usually a chance to get away, a great chocolate celebration or a time of religious contemplation.

While the coronavirus lockdown has put paid to any travel or religious gatherings, Easter is still a great chance to spend time with the family in your bubble.

There are plenty of fun activities to do with kids of all ages, to make this year's celebration one to remember, while parents enjoy the lack of Easter Weekend traffic.

Kris Dando Don't worry kids, the Easter Bunny offers an essential service (file photo).

Here are Stuff's top 10 Easter activities to do in lockdown this year:

READ MORE:

* PM says Easter Bunny is an essential worker, launches egg hunt

* Allyson Gofton's chocolate hot cross buns

* Missing the old Cadbury easter eggs? Make your own marshmallow eggs

* Our new ways of socialising in lockdown

1. Draw an Easter egg for your window

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern issued a call to action on Monday night, encouraging children to help her with the Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt.

Kids can either use Ardern's design or create their own patterns, then put the eggs in their window to help guide the Easter Bunny to their house.

The great thing about this challenge is that it can suit all ages. Young children can use crayons or colouring pencils and glitter can brighten any egg. Older children could try cutting out shapes in the paper eggs to create a cool pattern.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF There are plenty of good places to hide Easter eggs on your own property for a bit of fun.

2. Easter egg hunt

If children in your neighbourhood are taking part in the Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt, go for a walk and hunt them down! Do the numbers change each day?

On the day of Easter celebration, Sunday, you could also do a chocolate Easter egg hunt on your own property.

Challenge older children with logic questions to get them thinking – these clues from the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum are a great example.

3. Homemade hot cross buns

What could be more delicious than double-chocolate hot cross buns filled with brandied cranberries?

Supplied Hot cross buns this year could be made traditionally or with chocolate and cranberries.

Allyson Grofton's delicious recipe rejuvenates the classic hot cross bun, with instructions for making this recipe both with or without a breadmaker.

For those who prefer a classic hot cross bun, there is a variation at the end for a traditional recipe.

4. Make chocolate nests

Supplied Chocolate nests made a cute present with handmade or bought Easter eggs inside.

Chocolate nests make cute Easter table centrepieces or are a great idea for gifts, with either handmade or bought Easter eggs inside.

Anna King Shahab's easy recipe uses 400g of chocolate for several nests of various sizes, using a bowl with tinfoil as a template.

You will need to be careful not to break the nests, such as placing them in a box or basket for giving them to members of your bubble.

Supplied Chocolate nests are easy to make, using a bowl covered in tinfoil for a template.

5. Decorate eggs with crayon shavings

There are all sorts of ways to decorate eggs for Easter but these Crayon Shaving Eggs by Mama Smiles are simple and use everyday items so you don't have to go to the shops.

Simply hard boil some eggs and, while they are still hot, use tongs to place them on paper covered with crayon shavings, before placing them on a clean piece of paper to cool.

Note, young children will need to be supervised to ensure they don't burn themselves.

6. Make an Easter-themed card

There are all sorts of cards that can be made for Easter celebrating eggs, chickens, bunnies or even a bit of Kiwiana with sheep or kiwi.

Kids Craft Room has a great Hatching Egg Card that is easy to make with a printable template and basic craft materials.

7. Make your own marshmallow eggs

While supermarkets are still open and selling essential supplies like Easter eggs, nothing tastes quite as good as homemade Easter eggs.

David White Making chocolate marshmallow Easter eggs is fun if you love chocolate, says Anna King Shahab.

In this recipe, Anna King Shahab recreates the Cadbury marshmallow eggs with two halves, which are no longer available.

You'll need a bit of time and a few ingredients for this recipe but, don't worry, you won't waste precious flour, as the flour used in the moulds can be re-used. The eggs last for up to a week.

FOR THE BIG DAY:

David White Use a good-quality chocolate for delicious homemade Easter eggs

8. Egg and spoon race

There are all sorts of fun activities you can do, to make Easter Sunday a little bit different from any other day in lockdown.

There are plenty of great recipes to try for an Easter meal (traditionally at lunchtime) and fun craft things to do.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A traditional egg and spoon race is fun for all ages, as demonstrated by Indie Mills, 4, and Millie Hubbard, 3, at the Caroline Bay Carnival in January.

If you want some fun activities, why not try an egg and spoon race?

All that is needed is a few raw eggs, some spoons and a course either over a distance or through some obstacles.

If you don't have enough people in your bubble for a relay, simply time each person, with extra obstacles for adults. Be sure to watch for cheaters who hold the egg down with their thumb, reducing the chance of the egg falling off.

RICKY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ If you don't have enough people in your bubble for an egg and spoon relay, you could do a timed course.

9. Video conference friends and family

Video conferencing is a fun and safe way to connect with friends and family not in your home, and Easter is a great time to socialise like this.

For a bit of safe face-to-face contact, use an app like Zoom, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts or Houseparty.

Supplied Zoom is a great way to catch up with friends and family, as shown by Olivia, 8, and Mia, 3.

10. Tune in to a religious service

While coronavirus has meant churches can no longer hold services, Christians do not need to miss celebrating the most important event in their calendar.

Many New Zealand Christian services are now offered online, such as Destiny Church's 10am service, a daily livestream of a Catholic Mass or a YouTube liturgies delivered by All Saints' Anglican Church Dunedin.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Traditional Easter services often involve a walk of the cross but Christians are turning online this year.

Freeview channel 25, Shine TV, offers programmes like Church at Home, Songs of Praise and Sunday Mass.