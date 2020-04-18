Parents and schools need to have honest conversations about porn with kids: study

The Classification Office has created a video on how best to talk to teenagers about porn use in light of the new research.

Kiwi children are educating themselves about sex with porn because parents and schools are still reluctant and ill-equipped to discuss it, new research has found.

Questions around why Kiwi children were watching porn and why the issue mattered are outlined in the report, Growing up with Porn: Insights from young New Zealanders, authored by researchers from the Classification Office and institute The Collaborative Trust.

The study found that for many young people, porn was their primary education reference and a "default learning tool" for finding out about sex.

That is despite young people generally knowing porn was a false commercial product, and a poor guide to what real sex was like.

GABRIELE CHAROTTE Many children are first exposed to porn in New Zealand before the age of 12.

Chief censor David Shanks said young people didn't feel they had any better source of information on sex than porn.

"What young people are really saying above all else is 'we wish people would have an honest conversation about this'. They are wanting adults in their lives that they respect to be able to broach the topic."

Many parents "dither around" having the conversation, or think that by the time they have it, it will be too late as their child had already watched porn, Shanks said. But evidence showed porn was already a part of children's lives.

"What young people want and need is pretty irrefutable. A balance needs to be struck here, parents want to talk to their child about sexual behaviour and values, but evidence is also coming through clearly ... [that] often they're not doing it."

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Chief censor David Shanks says too many children are turning to porn for sex education because schools and parents are failing to step up.

In-depth interviews with 52 young people revealed porn helped them to explore their own sexualities and preferences.

But most had concerns about porn - particularly around issues of consent, body image, gender and sex education. They were less concerned about issues of addiction and aggression.

It found adults were not talking about porn enough, and when they were, "persistent negative messages" made it harder for children to open up about their porn use and habits.

The participants discussed the taboo and stigma around talking about sex and porn, particularly fear of punishment, and how these things could lead to feelings of guilt or shame.

CHARLES DELUVIO/UNSPLASH Porn is a fact of life for Kiwi children, research has consistently found.

"The second adults hear the words sex from a 10 year old, they shut down and go, 'You don't talk about that' ... they're gonna have questions if you're shutting them down like that. Obviously, you've made it clear that they can't come to you, so where else are they supposed to go," one female participant said.

There was overwhelming support for more comprehensive sex education in schools.

The participants said porn could have a negative impact on body confidence, and could also negatively influence their own real sexual experiences.

Young people valued the opportunity to have safe, honest and non-judgmental discussions with adults about porn, but adults often felt ill-equipped to deal with the subject.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Tracey Martin, the associate education minister,hopes to make an announcement regarding porn in the near future.

"The clear takeaway from this research is that young people need the adult in their lives to be able to talk with them, rather than take a blanket negative approach to the topic," Shanks said.

"Extreme negative attitudes makes it harder to have open conversations about their concerns, and contributes to feelings of guilt, shame and anxiety."

The study is the third such one in as many years released by the Classification Office on Kiwi kids' porn habits.

The first, NZ Youth and Porn, found one in four Kiwis watched porn before the age of 12 and that it was a "fact of life" for young people.

Breaking down Porn found that while extreme/violent porn was generally not favoured in New Zealand, non-consensual behaviour appeared in more than one third of children's most-watched videos.

CLASSIFICATION OFFICE/SUPPLIED This video, also created by the Classification Office, offers tips for parents to talk to their 10-13 year olds about porn.

ROAD TO REFORM

The Ministry of Education is due to update its relationship and sexuality guidelines to include information on porn, and is working with the Classification Office on developing online resources and modules for schools.

Ellen MacGregor-Reid from the ministry said schools had to consult every two years about how they taught sex education. But what was taught differed, based on what parents/caregivers wanted their children to know and understand.

"We know there are inconsistencies," MacGregor-Reid said.

Associate education minister Tracey Martin said parents were unable to "ignore" porn in a digital world.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF David Shanks says the evidence is very clear - children want to be able to have open, honest conversations about porn and sex.

There had been "push back" on reform from certain pockets of New Zealand's parental community, Martin said.

"Parents have got to recognise that we don't have the control of access that we used to have. We need to accept it."

Shanks said new technologies were available which could establish the age of online porn consumers, which would mean younger children were protected from accessing porn, however the industry was unlikely to make any changes without external pressure.

Martin was confident she was able to drum up cross-party support in Parliament on legislation around age-recognition technology being introduced on porn sites. The technology differed from verification technology, in that it didn't hold users' data.

Pornhub, a major site, had already told the Department of Internal Affairs it wanted to be law-abiding, Martin said.

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY Tracey Martin says parents need to stop thinking they can ignore porn when it is already a part of young people's lives.

