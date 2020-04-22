She didn't know she was pregnant: Then she gave birth in the shower

Amber Smith did not realise she was pregnant until she gave birth in the shower.

Eighteen-year-old Amber Smith believed she was sick with gastro or another illness when she went to take a shower early on April 15.

The young Australian mum wasn't prepared for what happened next- the birth of her baby.

"When I was in the shower I felt this very big tense in my stomach and the next second there was water running out everywhere and I screamed," she said.

"Blairdon [her fiancé] came downstairs and he saw a head so then we started pushing."

Within ten minutes a baby boy the young Queensland couple named Cooper Woods was delivered on the shower floor.

Amber Smith says she had "no idea" she was pregnant.

"It just seemed like another nine months, like I always had irregular periods so nothing seemed out of the ordinary," she said.

9NEWS Amber's fiance Blairdon said he thought she had injured herself at first.

"At the end I only had a tiny increase in my stomach so I thought I was just eating too much."

Her fiance says he thought Amber had "broken a bone" when he heard her scream.

"I came rushing into the bathroom … and I see my son's head start to protrude," he said.

9NEWS A baby boy the young couple named Cooper Woods was delivered on the shower floor.

"After that it was just shock straight up so I called my mum and then I called Triple Zero."

"Triple Zero helped me deliver my son in 10 minutes."

The couple have the support of both their families.

They're calling Cooper their "miracle baby".

This article originally appeared on 9News and has been republished with permission.