Personal trainer suffered stomach separation seven years after baby

If you've ever had a baby, no matter how long ago, popular abdominal exercises such as crunches, burpees and planks could be putting you at risk of injury, according to a personal trainer specialised in postpartum women.

Kirstyn​ Campbell began a mission to make the unique risks faced by women part of all personal trainers’ studies after she suffered a diastasis recti​, sometimes referred to as a tummy separation or stomach separation, in 2016 – seven years after she had her last baby.

The Auckland-based mother of two had recently completed a challenge where she did 100 burpees a day for 100 days.

supplied Campbell's stomach had to be taped for two weeks to repair the separation. Some people need surgery.

Campbell had noticed some recent stomach pain when exercising but put it down to the irritable bowel syndrome she suffers from.

READ MORE:

* Unskilled personal trainers putting pregnant women at risk

* Super-fit mum shares the truth about her post-baby body

* Physios warn against doing 'crunches' while pregnant

* Can waist training actually help get back a pre-baby body?



Then one night when lying on her back she touched her stomach and felt a telltale dip in the centre.

“My heart sank.”

A diastasis recti occurs when the rectus abdominis – your six-pack muscles – that meet in the middle of your stomach, separate.

It's common during pregnancy as muscles relax and internal organs shift to accommodate a growing baby, and if left alone it will usually heal by itself either at about either three months postpartum, or three months after ceasing to breastfeed.

supplied Kirstyn Campbell says woman can still be at risk of diastasis recti years after giving birth.

But when women rush back to burpees or crunches before that point – as many do – they run a high risk of instigating or worsening a separation, Campbell said.

If a woman continues to exacerbate a diastasis recti, the tear will likely get worse. It certainly won't heal. Hernias are a common side effect; surgery is sometimes necessary to correct them. If not addressed, back pain can become chronic and internal organs may shift.

And Campbell said just having given birth, ever, puts women at greater risk of diastasis recti.

unsplash Popular exercises like crunches can injure postpartum women, but many personal trainers aren't aware of this.

She compared muscles, ligaments and tissues that are stretched during pregnancy to chewing gum or hair ties: they don't go back to the way they were.

Campbell's muscles didn't separate during pregnancy, but because she did exercises inappropriate for her postpartum body.

By the time she discovered it – seven years after having her last baby – the tear extended from just below her ribcage to her pubic bone. Campbell managed to avoid surgery but required extensive physiotherapy, including having her stomach strapped with kinesiology tape for two weeks.

At the time of her injury, Campbell was working with a personal trainer who was studying for his masters.

She had questioned him during workouts about the doming she could see in her stomach, which she now knows to be a sign of a diastasis recti, but he had waved it away, saying just that “it happens to most women”.

“He wasn't like a rookie or a cowboy,” said Campbell. “He cared about what he was doing, but he didn’t know what that was because we’re not taught this stuff when we study. It’s a specialised topic, and that is what I really want to change.”

unsplash During pregnancy, abdominal muscles, ligaments and connecting tissues stretch.

Christchurch gynaecologist Olivia Smart said the high levels of hormones progesterone and relaxin that remained in a woman’s body after giving birth meant there would be less stability in the pelvic girdle and weight-bearing joints.

Overexertion could cause damage to the ligaments supporting these joints or damage to nerves travelling close by.

Women who had any kind of stitches were also at particular risk, she said.

“At six weeks the tensile strength of the wound reaches about 80 per cent, and it could take a full year for scar remodelling to be complete.”

supplied Gynaecologist Olivia Smart says pregnancy hormones make women’s joints and muscles less stable.

That meant women who exercised without taking necessary precautions could risk the muscles and skin not knitting properly, leading to further injury down the line.

“It takes 40 weeks to form a fully pregnant body,” Smart added. “Don’t expect it to return immediately, regardless of how you have birthed. There is lots of people with expertise in these areas who can guide you when reintroducing exercise.”

Campbell is one of those people. She now specialises in working with postpartum mums, helping them to function in ways that strengthen their deep core abdominal muscles – that includes not just exercises but also posture and how they pick up and carry their children – as well as with rebuilding pelvic floors weakened by pregnancy, which can lead to leaking and discomfort.

But she says as a trained personal trainer, her studies should have covered the topic – she shouldn’t have to be a specialist.

“I was mortified that I studied and I learned nothing, and I was mortified not just that I’d injured myself from it, but what have I done to my clients unknowingly,” she said.

“Exercise is supposed to heal us, it's mentally and physically amazing, and for that to be causing an injury due to lack of education – it was awful.”

supplied Campbell now works with postpartum women but says that shouldn't be a specialised role.

Mums, Campbell pointed out, make up an outsized proportion of the people who attend gyms at seek out personal training services. But many of the people working with them don't know that some of the most common exercises, the ones the women hope will flatten their post-baby tummies, could actually be doing them harm.

That includes such common exercises as press ups, planking, burpees, mountain climbers, crunches, and star jumps.

The point isn't that no women should do those exercises ever, said Campbell, but that trainers should assess their female clients and especially those who have given birth to ensure their abdominals are strong enough for them. If not, the moves should be modified and other strengthening exercises employed.

She says women shouldn't have to seek out the services of a specialised trainer to get workout programmes that are safe for their bodies.

“The system’s just broken at the moment,” she said. “I shouldn’t be a specialised trainer. What I’m doing should be normal.”