Mum's hair bow tribute to daughter who had 'short but beautiful life'

In hospital, Zoe Erickson was known as the little girl with the pretty hairstyles.

“When the nurses got her ready in the morning, they always knew to do her hairstyles,” mum Codie Bradley said.

“She loved her hair being brushed.”

supplied Zoe Erickson loved her hair being brushed, says mum Codie Bradley.

Zoe was born with heterotaxy syndrome, a rare condition which causes complex heart defects.

At five days old, the Christchurch tot had her first heart surgery, and at one month old she had her second. In her 18 months of life, she had a total of six open heart surgeries, spending most of her days in Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital.

She died in Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, on March 15.

supplied Zoe Erickson with mum Codie Bradley and dad Tyler Erickson. Zoe was born with heterotaxy syndrome.

“She passed away from an infection – she was born without a spleen so with that and the heart defects, she really didn’t have a chance if she got an infection,” Bradley said.

“It was quite sudden. She passed away one week after we finally got her home.”

Bradley said after Zoe’s death, she went through a period where she wasn’t sure what to do with her life.

“Normally I’m so busy with Zoe, in and out of hospital and caring for her. It was really strange when everything came to a halt, like what do I do now?”

She had always enjoyed knitting and crafting, and would often knit baby booties to give as gifts to other children in Starship Hospital.

But her Zoe had been all about the hair accessories.

supplied Mum Codie Bradley loved putting “little bits” in Zoe’s hair to take the focus away from her CPAP mask.

“[With her condition] she used to overheat quite a bit, so she couldn’t really wear clothes in hospital. We used to spruce up her hair with bows all the time.”

The hair bows became a part of Zoe’s identity – a stylish distraction from the CPAP mask she had to wear to help her breathe.

“We loved putting little bits in her hair... You’d get comments about what she was wearing rather than, ‘what’s that on her face?’”

In late May, Bradley came up with the idea to start a business making hair accessories. She named it Zo’s Bows, with every piece inspired by her daughter’s “short but beautiful life”.

supplied 18 per cent of the profits from the blush pink bows are donated to Heart Kids.

The bows come in several colours and styles, but 18 per cent of profits of the knitted blush pink bows – Zoe’s favourite colour – are donated to the Heart Kids charity, in honour of each month of her life.

“Heart Kids have been our rock... they were a huge part of Zoe's life,” Bradley said.

The larger bows, in the form of headbands or clips, take Bradley about an hour to make.

”I’m getting faster and faster... There’s definitely a lot of love and care put into it. I want it all to be really perfect.”

Bradley, who also has a 10-year-old son, said her order books are already filling up thanks to word of mouth, as well as attention the business had received on Facebook groups.

She hoped to eventually create more bows that would benefit other organisations that had supported the family such as the Ronald McDonald House and Starship Hospital.

Zoe, who “loved attention”, would definitely approve, Bradley said.

“It’s pretty unreal when you’ve created something and you see someone wearing it. When I see bows, I do think of Zoe – it’s almost like a bit of Zoe in every one.”