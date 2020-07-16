Parenthood v child-free: Your thoughts on life with or without kids

An increasing number of people are childless, but it's not always a conscious decision.

To have children or not to have children? It's a question people are asking themselves more and more.

According to a University of Pennsylvania study, the number of young women planning to have children dropped from 78 per cent to 42 per cent in just 20 years.

A majority of millennials in the study said they wanted to have children someday; they simply didn't see how they could make it work.

Are things the same here in Aotearoa?

Projections made by Statistics NZ reveal childless families are New Zealand's fastest-growing family type, with almost a quarter of a million more couples predicted to be living without children in about two decades.

Have you decided not to have children? If so, why?

Maybe you think society isn't built for parenthood? Or you cherish your freedom too much to bring a child into your life? Perhaps you can't afford to have a family.

Do you feel pressured or treated differently because of your decision?

Maybe you always expected to have children but circumstances didn't work out?

Alternatively, are you set on having a family? We want to hear your thoughts.

To share your thoughts with Stuff, hit the big button below. We prefer submissions between 400-800 words. App users: email stuffnation@stuff.co.nz.