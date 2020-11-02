New dads and bubs group is bringing fathers together in Taranaki

Plunket New Plymouth has started running a dads and bubs playgroup. Dane Haskell, Dom Bell, Robbie Williams regularly attend and say it's great to connect with other fathers.

A group for dads to shoot the breeze, share their struggles and celebrate the wins is back on in New Plymouth.

Dads and Bubs Playgroup Taranaki was started by Plunket community services coordinator Rose Haskell after noticing a gap.

“There should be more interaction between dads and there is a growth of stay-at-home dads," she said.

“It’s about bringing dads together as a form of peer support as well as social interaction for their children.”

The group started in February and has just started gaining momentum again after lockdown.

They meet twice a month at Plunket on Devon St West, fill the room with toys for the children, drink coffee and tea and talk about everything.

In summer there will be some excursions such as train trips to Waitara and to Pioneer Village in Stratford.

Dom Bell, a dad of two, loved the fact the group was specifically catered to dads after trying to get involved with other playgroups his wife went to.

“It was great, it was something I felt I was directly included in.

“I’m new to Taranaki and my wife is basically friends with all of New Plymouth, but I feel quite isolated because dads don't have that network.”

Robbie Williams, who has one son and another baby on the way, was also looking for a way to connect with other dads after moving down from Northland.

“Everyone is doing the best they can and just trying to help facilitate that and make good decisions

“You're supporting your partner through the journey but your life is getting spun on its head as well.”

Williams said the group was great to encourage others and know you're on the right track.

Dane Haskell, a father of two young daughters age 6 and 8, loved the idea of being able to support young fathers.

“I can understand where the younger dads are at and say ‘hey man I've been through that, it’s not perfect, it's not easy’ and just giving them the reassurance that even being there is doing wonders.”

To join or find out more about Dads & Bubs Playgroup Taranaki, find them on Facebook or email Rose.Haskell@plunket.org.nz.