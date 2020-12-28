Stay@home: The decline of the stay-at-home parent

When you have a week-old baby in your hands the most common question you’ll get is when are you going back to work, a parenting expert says.

Nathan Wallis, neuroscience educator and child development specialist, says being a stay-at-home parent has gone from being the norm to being the minority.

Over the last 50 years the number of parents choosing to stay at home with their children has declined and continues to do so which Wallis fears will lead to a generation of angry and anxious kids.

Stats NZ figures show in June 2020 12.7 per cent of all people not in the labour force reported that their main activity was looking after a child - a significant decrease from 21.1 per cent in 1986.

Experts put the decrease in stay-at-home parents down to improvements in gender equality, the increase in tertiary education of young women, their labour force participation, the cost of living and the cost of raising children in New Zealand, which is roughly $285,000, or around $16,000 a year.

Choosing to be a stay-at-home parent these days will see you fighting society’s expectations and constantly justifying your decision, Wallis says.

“Most children are in out of home care before their first birthday, it’s cultural change, people accept what everyone else is doing and what everyone else is doing now is putting their kids in childcare centres.

“Society has way more anxiety, we’ve basically got a pandemic of anxiety and depression amongst our teenagers, that’s a multifaceted thing but I think the loss of an at home parent in the first 1000 days of life is a big driver.”

Wallis says research shows the first 1000 days of a child’s life are the most critical with lifelong habits created during this time and children will benefit most from having a parent at home.

But stay-at-home parents have always been undervalued, Wallis says, and today are even more so.

The lack of recognition and value placed on what they do can make parents feel obligated to return to work rather than stay at home with their children.

Paul Spoonley, a professor in Massey University and author of The New New Zealand: Facing Demographic Disruption, says a shift happened in the 1970s and from then stay-at-home mums started becoming less common.

This is when more women began to seek further education and increasing numbers were in the workforce.

He says stay-at-home parents have also become less common because the rise in household income has not matched the rise in the cost of living.

In the 1970s the cost of buying a house was double your salary, Spoonley says. Now, in major centres like Auckland, it is nine times the average salary.

“Many need to have a double income in order, for example, to purchase a house so the decision about whether you have children and continue to work has become an economic decision.”

Statistics New Zealand's Household Labour Force survey showed there were 56,100 women with a child under 12 months in the September 2020 quarter.

Of those, 28,900 were employed and 1,300 were looking for a job - 54.0 per cent of the group.

However, it’s not always an economic decision.

Taranaki-based mum of two, Nicola Hunter, has experienced both worlds having recently returned to work after five years as a stay-at-home mum.

She says most people thought she should have returned to work sooner.

After her first child Daisy, 5, Hunter didn’t plan on staying home for more than a year but developed postnatal depression and anxiety so the thought of returning to work was overwhelming.

“It was tough to give up the second income, but we just made it work, you just have to sacrifice some things, I haven’t been to the hairdresser very often and that sort of thing.”

Hunter and her husband Tim were also able to buy their home in Waitara on just one income.

However, after her second child Lucy, now 2, arrived, Hunter felt a loss of freedom and identity so decided to find a job.

It’s only four hours a day, while Daisy is at school and Lucy at daycare, but it’s the outlet she needed to feel like herself again.

“I don’t think I was being the best parent I could be, it was very difficult.

“Even though we’re not necessarily any better off financially, feeling better about myself is a bigger pay off than the money.”