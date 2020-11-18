Covid-19: One in 10 Kiwi parents experienced 'severe burnout' during lockdown

Amber and Julius Long felt the national Covid-19 lockdown was challenging - trying to balance parenting and work from home - but there were positives to come out of it.

For Christchurch mum Amber Long, lockdown parenting was a time of challenging lows and rewarding highs.

She initially imagined days filled with quality family time.

But those hopes quickly dissipated as the Christchurch primary teacher juggled creating tasks for her pupils and helping their parents with online technical difficulties.

“I was trying to keep up with my work commitment, keep my 6-year-old occupied, it just did not work.”

Long and her husband, Julius, both worked from home during lockdown and looked after their children William, 6, and Elise, 5.

It was “really challenging”, she said.

“I told my boss if we went into level 3 it would be better to be in a bubble with the kids at school.”

However, the lows were mixed with rewarding moments that stemmed from the extra time she spent with her children.

The family went for walks and cooked together, and her husband would spend time with William working on a science project.

Her daughter’s speech issues greatly improved due to the extra conversation she had with her family.

They also had her husband’s parents around, who had their own house bus, to help with parenting.

A University of Canterbury study found some New Zealand parents were severely burnt-out by the Covid-19 lockdown but most felt closer to their children after the experience.

The study, led by senior lecturer Dr Cara Swit, surveyed parents as part of a study across 15 countries.

It found 10.5 per cent of New Zealand parents experienced “high levels of parental burnout”.

This was defined as a combination of chronic stress, exhaustion, feeling their parenting had declined, loss of pleasure or fulfilment in parenting, and emotional distancing from their children.

The study also showed 83.7 per cent of parents reported Covid-19 having a positive impact on their parenting.

Any levels of parental burnout were “concerning”, so it was important to understand the influences behind the figures and what could be done, Swit said.

Having independent children helped relieve the stress of lockdown parenting, which was easier when children were older and needed less looking after.

“For example, it helps if they can make themselves a snack.”

Those who had negative experiences often felt challenged in those areas prior to lockdown.

For example, they could be parents who used violent behaviour, were not in paid employment or were living in relatively disadvantaged neighbourhoods, she said.

The high proportion of positive experiences showed lockdown was not all “doom and gloom”.

“For some, that forced break was a positive – not having to do school drop-offs, not having to juggle everything, and giving them more quality time with their children,” Swit said.

Other countries in the study ranged from as low as 0.8 per cent of parents being highly burnt-out, to 11 or 12 per cent.

However, it was difficult to compare as countries had different restrictions.

The findings showed there was a need to focus on “upskilling parents” rather than the behaviour of children.

“We can build the skills of parents, their emotional regulation skills, their skills in seeing the positives in negative situations.”

The study was conducted from April to July 2020 and is part of the International Investigation of Parental Burnout.

There were 132 Kiwi participants, of which 87 fully completed the questionnaire.

The study sample was small, and would have benefited from more Māori and Pasifika representation, but it offered “valuable starting points for further investigation”, Swit said.