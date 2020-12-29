Stay@home: The job where you don't get a break

Gemma Stratford says the roughest part of being a stay-at-home mum is not getting a break.

“I often envy my husband when he talks about his morning tea break or his lunch break,” the New Plymouth-based mum of seven says.

But after returning to work after her first child, Stratford decided she didn't want to miss any more of her children’s first or have anyone else raising her kids so decided to stay home from her second pregnancy onwards.

Stratford, whose kids range from 5 to 21, has been a stay-at-home mum for 17 years.

Where a parent staying at home to raise the kids once accounted for the majority of family situations, in June 2020 just 12.6 per cent of all people not in the labour force reported their main activity was looking after a child.

Experts put the decrease in stay-at-home parenting down to gender equality, the increase in tertiary education of young women, their labour force participation and the rising cost of living.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Gemma Stratford, pictured with son Harlow age 5, has been a stay-at-home mum for 17 years and loves that she gets to witness all her kids firsts.

All of Stratford’s children have high needs with autism, epilepsy, and chronic pain, but she says even if they didn’t, she still would have chosen to stay at home.

“I look at the stress of people trying to find babysitters in school holidays and I just think why would anybody choose to do that? I get to see all the firsts and I get to take them to parks just whenever.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Stratford loves being a stay-at-home mum as she gets to witness all of her children’s firsts and can do what she likes when she likes with them.

Stratford always planned on having a big family and says it's not as expensive as people assume. Well, apart from holidays because, as you might expect, not many places cater to a family of nine.

“I honestly don’t believe what anyone says about ‘it costs this much to raise a kid’.”

Figures show the cost of raising a child from birth to 18 years old will set you back about $285,000, or around $16,000 a year.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hannah McQueen, founder and director of enableMe, says many parents who go back to work end up just spending the extra income rather than making progress or unlocking goals.

Parents often go to financial advisor and founder of enableMe Hannah McQueen to help them decide if their financial situation will allow them to stay at home or if they need to return to work.

Money is one of the biggest factors that weighs into the decision, McQueen says, as well as the mother's mental health and wanting to retain her skills and confidence, wanting to offer more opportunity or tuition to children, or trying to “get ahead” faster as a family.

“Our general rule is if the parent is going back to work and the children are still in pre-school then we really need to make sure the income of going back to work offsets those costs.

“Otherwise we would question whether there is a financial gain to be had.”

McQueen gives an example of a parent returning to work and earning $50,000 after tax and $15,000 roughly spent on childcare, and so they’d be $35,000 better off financially than if they stayed at home.

That income could allow the family to pay off a mortgage faster and provide the opportunity to buy an investment property.

“Most people don’t do that though. Most people go back to work, spend everything they're earning, and feel guilty about going back to work.”

David Walker/Stuff Nathan Wallis, neuroscience educator and parenting expert, says people arn't willing to sacrifice their lifestyle in order to make being a stay-at-home parent work.

Neuroscience educator and parenting expert Nathan Wallis says half the people who say they can’t afford to stay at home, are actually just choosing not to.

He believes more parents should be staying at home as the first 1000 days of a child's life are the most important.

“They’re choosing to live in St Martins instead of Aranui, they’re choosing to have a $40,000 car rather than a $1000 car.”

Wallis acknowledged there were families who needed two incomes to survive, so didn’t have the choice of staying at home.

He says the value of staying at home is underestimated and if parents knew the value, they would do it.

And if it can't be a parent, another family member is the next best thing, he says.

“Most parents want to get their kids into childcare, so they can get their bank accounts full, so they can send them to a flash, private, secondary school but actually what happens in the first 1000 days of your life is more influential to your life outcomes than secondary school.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Lillian Hall was a stay-at-home mother in the 1970s and make all her sons clothes until they went to high school. Nowadays she says parents put their kids into care and just get clothes from The Warehouse.

Lillian Hall says parenting has changed a lot since raising her three sons in the 1970s.

The 65-year-old was a stay-at-home mother, which she says was the done thing, and it allowed her to teach her children skills herself, rather than them being in daycare and learning from others.

“It was full time looking after three kids. I'd spend a lot of time with them, read them stories, I was involved with Plunket mothers, play centre, home and school committee, and things to do with the community and then once the children went to school got involved with hockey.”

She says she passed on many skills to her three sons, which they are now passing on to their children, and used everything around the home as a lesson.

Hall made the majority of her children's clothing herself and says her three sons are quite capable at sewing because of it.

“Whereas these days they can just go to The Warehouse.”