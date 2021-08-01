Surrogacy law overhaul could end parents having to adopt their own children

Ron and Fabian Eckstrom-French say NZ law forced them to adopt their own biological children. (Video first published on December 5, 2020)

Parents won’t have to adopt their own children born via surrogacy if a proposed law change goes ahead.

Ron and Fabian Eckstrom-French, who were forced to adopt their own children from themselves while living overseas to bring them home to New Zealand last year, welcomed the news. But other parents of children born via surrogacy say the proposed law change too heavily favours surrogates.

New Zealand’s surrogacy laws have been described as outdated and degrading, and as causing financial and emotional distress.

The Law Commission last year started a review of the laws, commissioned by then-Justice Minister Andrew Little. On Thursday, it released He Kōpū Whāngai: He Arotake – Review of Surrogacy and is seeking feedback on its recommendations until September 23.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ron and Fabian Eckstrom-French had twin boys via surrogate in the US six years ago.

Surrogacy is where someone agrees to become pregnant and give birth to a child on behalf of another person or people who will raise the child.

An estimated 60 Kiwi babies are born through surrogacy each year, but the true demand is likely higher. Last year, there were 21 cases of international surrogacy; 10-15 cases of traditional surrogacy, outside the official system; and 27 children born through the official domestic process.

This process requires the surrogate and intending parents to receive Ecart (The Ethics Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology) approval. For that, they need medical testing, counselling, legal assessments, and consultations with Oranga Tamariki. Only then, can fertility treatment begin.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ron and Fabian Eckstrom-French welcome the Law Commission’s proposal to change surrogacy laws.

After the birth, the intending parents need to adopt their child from the surrogate, even if she has no biological connection to the baby. Despite this, there are no legal protections for either party, meaning someone could change their mind.

The Law Commission proposal would allow parents who have followed the Ecart process to be legally recognised from the birth of their child, if the surrogate gives their consent. Otherwise, a Family Court application for legal parenthood, less stringent than an adoption process, would be required.

Ron Eckstrom-French said the current process was “degrading” and costly. He welcomed the Law Commission’s paper.

“I think it is asking the right questions. It is recognising that the current framework doesn't work and is starting from scratch.”

Supplied Lee Barrett and his Mexican husband Antonio Laguna faced legal fees and hoops to bring their son Rocco, born via surrogate in Mexico, home to New Zealand.

But others, including Lee Barrett, who was stuck for months in Mexico with his newborn son Rocco and Mexican husband Antonio Laguna at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the complexity of this country’s surrogacy rules, say the recommendations don’t go far enough.

The family finally made it back in April, but Barrett and Laguna are still not recognised as Rocco’s parents here. They are going through the adoption process in the Family Court.

“It’s outrageous,” Barrett said, “The whole first year of Rocco’s life has been mired by uncertainty. The surrogate doesn’t want the baby; he is already here. What happens if the judge says no? Are they going to kick us all out of the country?”

Barrett said he could not understand why the Law Commission proposal required the surrogate to give consent again after the birth for the intended parents to be recognised legally.It was crucial all parties consented and that there were steps to protect the surrogate, he said, but this should happen prior to conception.

Supplied Lee Barrett says the Law Commission proposal does not give him a sense of safety and security.

He believed couples would continue to go overseas, if they could afford to. The process cost upwards of $100,000.

“This law change doesn’t give us the sense of safety and security.”

Law Commission principal advisor Nichola Lambie said it was rare for the surrogate person to change their mind.

“We are only aware of one case reported recently here. And if it does happen at the moment, there is no way for the intended parent to become [the] parent legally and that is a problem. Under our proposal, if there is a dispute, the Family Court would have to look at a range of considerations including genetics, previous agreements and ultimately what is best for the child.”

For those who went overseas, the Family Court application to legal parenthood would likely be easier and faster than the adoption process, which was inappropriate for surrogacy arrangements, she said.

The Law Commission paper also includes recommendations surrounding Māori tikanga, the child’s right to information, international surrogacy, Government funding for related surrogacy agreement costs and compensation for surrogates.

The Law Commission expects to deliver the final report to the Government next year.