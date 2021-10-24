Start off big with LEGO DUPLO Vehicles

Playtime is so much more than just having fun. In fact, it’s crucial for toddlers to form good habits through play.

When you think of toddlers playing with toys, you instantly picture LEGO® DUPLO®. Since it was first introduced to kids and their families in 1969, toy boxes all over the world have been filled with these colourful bricks that fire up young imaginations and inspire creativity beyond the pages of the instructions.

But playtime is so much more than just having fun. In fact, it's crucial for toddlers to form good habits through play. In their early years, young children start mapping out their place in the world and building their intelligence and emotional capacity too. All the skills they need to thrive well into adulthood are first experienced through play.

Through play, developing brains make the connection between nerve cells which allows children to develop gross motor skills (like walking, jumping, and coordination) and fine motor skills (like writing and manipulating small tools). Play also introduces important emotional intelligence skills like self-reliance, resiliency, confidence, and self-expression, which are all essential skills that will help kids thrive long after they're not kids anymore.

The LEGO DUPLO Vehicles range ticks all these boxes. More than just a fun plaything that keeps kids entertained for hours, LEGO DUPLO Vehicles inspire endless opportunities for creative fun and developmental play for toddlers that adults can enjoy too. LEGO DUPLO bricks are also bigger and safer for smaller humans to enjoy the benefits of LEGO play.

Spatial skills

Treat a toddler to the LEGO DUPLO Space Shuttle Mission and watch their imaginations and developmental skills skyrocket. Little astronauts can launch into a universe of open-ended play with parents and friends as they build the space shuttle, blast astronauts into space, and act out endless stories of exploration and discovery. As kids' imaginations take them out of this world, their cognitive thinking, spatial reasoning, and fine motor skills will soar.

Maths skills

LEGO DUPLO Number Train – Learn to Count makes counting fun and colourful. With 10 number bricks for toddlers to load, unload, stack, and sort, this is the perfect preschool introduction to numbers and colours. Toddlers can place the number bricks on and off the wagons, line them up in the correct order, and build them together into a number wall.

Problem-solving

The all-in-one LEGO DUPLO Parking Garage and Car Wash is packed with activities for car-loving toddlers. Kids can dream up endless stories about cars that need washing, charging, or repairing then solve their problems by using the car wash and charging station.

Creativity & experimentation

LEGO DUPLO Race Cars is a colourful racetrack playset bursting with roleplay fun and developmental benefits for little drivers. Clean the cars, charge them up, position the cones, wave the flags to start the race, and go! Kids can get creative with where their cars race and who wins. When the race is over, they can rebuild the set as a podium for the drivers to celebrate together with a trophy.

Communication & language

LEGO DUPLO Garbage Truck and Recycling is a colourful playset that's bursting with opportunities for communication and language. As you sit on the floor and put this playset together, teach your kids about why it's important to recycle and what they can do to make the planet happier.

Self-confidence

The LEGO DUPLO Family Camping Van Adventure playset fills kids' imaginations and gives them the confidence to put themselves into the adventures that their LEGO DUPLO friends are going on too. Set up a camping trip and encourage your kids to dream about what they'd do on their own camping trip.

Focus & concentration

All LEGO DUPLO playsets require a degree of focus and concentration. Help your children follow the instructions to select the correct brick and complete their build, then afterwards encourage them to think outside the box and turn their creation into something completely different.

LEGO DUPLO play helps give kids a big start in life by helping develop important life and EQ skills and creating opportunities for hands-on involvement from the adults in their lives. For more information about LEGO DUPLO and to add more of the world's favourite plaything to your kids' toyboxes, visit LEGO.com/DUPLO