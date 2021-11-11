Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 'bedtime fail' goes global after Neve interrupts live video

If you were watching Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook livestream on Monday night, you probably would have heard a small voice chirping away in the background.

A video of the moment Ardern's 3-year-old daughter, Neve, interrupted her live chat has been shared around the world, with news websites published by the BBC, The Guardian, Reuters, The Independent, NBC News and Sky News all reporting on it.

In the video, Ardern was midway through speaking about the current Delta Covid-19 outbreak and response in New Zealand when Neve’s voice pops up in the background. She can be heard saying: “Mummy?”

“You’re meant to be in bed,” the distracted prime minister tells her daughter. “It’s bedtime, darling – pop back to bed, and I’ll come and see you in a second.”

Screenshot/Facebook Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Facebook livestream on Monday night was interrupted by her daughter, Neve.

“Sorry everyone,” Ardern says, returning back to the livestream. “That was a bedtime fail, wasn’t it?

“Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime?” she says, laughing.

Ardern explains that her mother is there helping and would put Neve back into bed.

A few minutes later, an undeterred Neve interrupts the video again, prompting Ardern to cut the livestream short.

“I’m sorry, darling – it is taking so long,” she told Neve, before signing off to those watching.