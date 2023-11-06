Wrap up this year’s top 10 toys

With the festive season right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what to get the kids for Christmas – and that means it's time to toy shop.

But with so many new toy trends out there, even the most seasoned shopper can get a little nervous. Do kids still play with LEGO? What are tweens even into these days? What on earth is a Squishmallow? Will your Christmas budget be enough?

Finding a perfect gift is always hard. Finding that toy they'll love? Even harder! The good news is that Kiwis love shopping for toys at The Warehouse, so it's got what's hot this festive season, and also understands why mum or dad loves a bargain this time of year.

We've pulled together a top 10 list of great value toys that will make everyone happy. To make your Christmas shopping even easier, they can all be found at The Warehouse in store or online at thewarehouse.co.nz

SUPPLIED Squishmallows.

Squishmallows

Bring out their softer side with a super-huggable Squishmallow. Made from super soft plush, Squishmallows are a must-have toy for kids to collect thanks to their presence on social media. Squishmallows come in all shapes and sizes and they can be used as a couch companion, pillow pal, bedtime buddy, travel mate, or as a friend in times of need. Prices and barcodes vary.

SUPPLIED LEGO Harry Potter Hogwart's Express and Hogsmeade Station.

LEGO

Get them building for hours these holidays with a new LEGO set or two. This year's LEGO DREAMZzz are the bricks of their dreams, taking stories from the popular DREAMZzz TV show and turning them into the most imaginative instructions ever. Prices and barcodes vary.

And let Harry Potter fans climb aboard with building the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwart's Express and Hogsmeade Station – a model taking then back to the first magical arrival at school in epic detail, complete with eight mini figurines.

Price: $198

Barcode: 5702017434032

SUPPLIED Furby Interactive Plush.

Furby Interactive Plush

Play with Furby and this curious little creature will play back… share a joke, dress them up, play copycat, have a dance off or get a light show. Is there nothing this little best friend won't do? Even better, Furby can power down when the fun is done for the day.

Price: $99

Barcode: 5010996152886

SUPPLIED Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet.

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

Speaking of interactive, here's a set of 15 digi pets to unlock. They start out like the family cat or dog by feeding, playing, getting them to sleep and watching them grow. But the more you teach them, the quirkier they get, with fun outfits and special games to discover.

Price: $70

Barcode: 778988491089

SUPPLIED Play Studio Reusable Water Balloons.

Play Studio Reusable Water Balloons

Perfect for keeping cool all summer, this 4-pack of balloons can be used time and again for making a splash. Quick to fill and made from lasting materials, these will stand up to loads of fun water wars.

Price: $13

Barcode: 9401073541178

SUPPLIED NERF Vortex Aero Howler Assorted.

NERF Vortex Aero Howler Assorted

You might hear this one coming before you see it literally whistling towards you. It's hard to go bigger on a fun game of catch – see if they can make the max throw of over 90 metres!

Price: $22

Barcode: 98905080067

SUPPLIED NERF Ink Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

NERF Ink Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Send darts flying mutant style - just load darts into the barrel, aim and fire. And all in the colourful designs of their Mutant Mayhem movie faves. Easy to use and no batteries required.

Price: $17

Barcode: 195166245904

SUPPLIED Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Basic Figure.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Basic Figure

Cowabunga and carry on the Ninja Turtles fun with their favourite figures from the Mutant Mayhem movie. These characters are ready for action, with all the accessories and detail kids will love.

Price: $22

Barcode: 43377832805

SUPPLIED Paw Patrol Mighty Movie Theme Vehicle Assorted.

Paw Patrol Mighty Movie Theme Vehicle Assorted

If Paw Patrol pups are their heroes and they couldn't wait to see the Paw Patrol Mighty Movie, they'll be itching to get their paws on a rescue vehicle with all the lights and sounds to take them back to cinematic magic.

Price: $50

Barcode: 778988486665

SUPPLIED Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dino Hauler.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dino Hauler

Model cars are no match for this T-Rex – watch it gobble and haul over 20 cars, then spit them out. Plus its back is a race track, perfect for kids with the need for racing speed.

Price: $129

Barcode: 194735140022

