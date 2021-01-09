Child-rearing under Covid: The highs and lows of having a lockdown baby

During a year of Covid-19 lockdowns, thousands of babies have been born under challenging restrictions. Laura Walters spoke to Kiwis around the world, who have welcomed children amid the uncertainty.

In the weeks after birth, healthcare professionals closely track a baby’s weight to make sure they’re healthy and feeding well. Usually, this would involve a quick trip to the midwife for a weigh-in and check-up.

When Laura Ashworth-Cape was unable to see her midwife, due to the cancellation of most face-to-face health visits and routine check-ups in London, she and her husband made do with what they could find.

They put their newborn into a bag – “a well-ventilated bag, of course” – and hooked it onto their handheld luggage scale.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Boredom driving force behind alcohol and drug use during Covid-19 pandemic, but consumption didn't spike

* Coronavirus: Perinatal depression, anxiety rising after Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: Almost 5000 babies born during Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown

* Coronavirus: Woman gives birth without midwife during Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: Adjusting to parenthood under Covid-19 lockdown

* Coronavirus: New life, and new birthing procedures, amidst the lockdown



123rf.com Covid-related maternal health advice was hard to come by in the early stages of the pandemic.

Charlie was one of more than 140 million babies born around the world this past year – many amid Covid-19 lockdowns and changing restrictions.

Like so many parents, Laura and Robin Ashworth-Cape had to adjust their expectations, while dealing with challenging circumstances.

New Zealand endured relatively short lockdowns and disruptions to maternal health services were minimal. But countries like Italy, Spain, the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom have bounced in and out of lockdowns – and between different levels of restrictions.

In some places, this has caused confusion, anxiety and trouble accessing basic physical care and support.

The Ashworth-Capes moved to London almost five years ago. At the beginning of March, they welcomed their first baby.

The UK had already experienced Covid-19 deaths and, three weeks later, the country would go into its first lockdown. But when Charlie was born there were no restrictions – and Covid-related maternal health advice was hard to come by.

Laura Ashworth-Cape says Covid-19 was “third-page news” and, after being discharged from hospital, her sister and friends visited – the virus was a distant worry.

“We were passing him around, like pass-the-parcel.”

123rf.com Many new parents not been able to rely on family and friends in the same way they would during normal times. This is felt keenly for Kiwis having babies overseas.

But the state of the nation changed and, suddenly, people were locked inside, grocery stockpiling began and baby supplies were running out.

Ashworth-Cape’s husband and sister left their homes in the dark and lined up at pharmacies around the city in the hope of finding some Calpol (baby paracetamol).

For the most part, the small family adjusted and didn’t need any specialist support.

But Ashworth-Cape missed out on her six-week postpartum check-up and, when it came time for Charlie’s checks and immunisations, she had to fight to be seen by the doctor.

It was the middle of the pandemic; people were so scared they were crossing the street to avoid each other, and the importance of vaccines was front of mind, Ashworth-Cape says.

She changed GPs in order to get Charlie his early immunisations. After her ​new doctor refused to see Charlie for his eight-week appointment to check things such as eyes, heart and hips, her health worker laid a complaint with the local watchdog.

Restrictions – and more importantly the interpretation of restrictions – not only differ between countries, there are often inconsistencies between cities, local areas, and even between hospitals and GP practices.

Mothers have reported a range of experiences during the pandemic, with their quality of treatment largely decided by a postcode lottery.

On top of the physical health challenges, women have spoken about feeling isolated and left without support.

Many have not been able to rely on family and friends in the same way they would during normal times. This is felt keenly for Kiwis having babies overseas.

Ashworth-Cape says she desperately wants her London-based sister to have normal interactions with Charlie, rather than waving from a distance when dropping off groceries.

She has near daily calls with her mother in New Zealand, but her planned trips to the UK to meet her grandson have been repeatedly cancelled.

“You already feel a bit guilty having a baby over the other side of the world, but I have extreme guilt about the fact that my parents haven’t met Charlie yet.”

A US study, published in the Journal of Patient Experience, found mothers have experienced heightened stress and anxiety during the pandemic.

Many feared catching the virus in hospital and worried about being separated from their birthing partner.

These concerns have seen more people opting for home births. But early on, some home births were cancelled, due to the risk of ambulances being diverted from Covid patients.

Meanwhile, more than a third of the 2145 US-based patients surveyed said their top fear was postpartum depression.

Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa (PADA) educator Liora Noy says there has been anxiety and trauma associated with people being forced to birth alone, as well as the lack of in-person care for new parents and babies.

The PADA mental health team experienced an increase in referrals following the New Zealand lockdown.

Couples with family overseas have been particularly affected by the feelings of isolation that come with the physical separation, Noy says.

In December, Cologne-based Kiwi Mike Lee and his partner, Lucy Reutter, welcomed their second child.

They say the German healthcare system has coped well with the changing situation.

But cancelled and virtual antenatal classes mean they haven’t been able to make the same connections they did with their first child, Lee says.

The women Reutter met through their antenatal class and prenatal yoga courses became good friends and a support network.

Things were also different after the birth, with play groups, baby music classes and swimming lessons cancelled.

Missing out on those chances to socialise are felt even more keenly when families aren’t able to visit, or are stuck on the other side of the world.

Covid-19 has highlighted a raft of societal issues that flew under the radar before systems and people were pushed to breaking point.

For Ashleigh Gibson, those inequities became obvious during her pregnancy in lockdown London.

Trying to go for a walk, or visit friends in a park – as restrictions dictated – became its own challenge, with public bathrooms closed across the city.

The lack of bathroom access might seem minor, but it’s a tangible example of a wider issue.

“It's just those little things, where you just think the world is not built for women, which become really real when you're a woman, about to have a baby, during a pandemic.”

And while couples weren’t allowed to attend a midwife appointment together, they could go and get a pint at the pub. “Why is that?”

Gibson says she recognises her privilege as someone with savings – and a partner who has kept their job throughout the pandemic (though he did take a temporary pay cut and her maternity entitlements are nothing to write home about).

Population data from across the world has shown women are most likely to lose their jobs due to Covid-19, with some being forced to remain unemployed to take on unpaid care work at home.

Statistics NZ data from August showed that, during the June quarter, 11,000 fewer people were in paid employment in New Zealand and 10,000 of them were women.

As well as the economic impacts, Covid-19 has seen a rise in gendered violence.

Some of the world’s female leaders, including former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have labelled this the “gender equality backlash”.

All of this has impacted those with children, or expecting babies.

New Zealand College of Midwives midwifery adviser Claire MacDonald says New Zealand’s quick and decisive action in dealing with Covid-19 meant the country has fared better than many, but issues facing health systems are universal.

MacDonald cites job losses for women; financial stress caused by redundancies; as well as the housing crisis and overcrowding as key drivers of stress and mental distress.

This is taking a toll on the health and wellbeing of those already disadvantaged by a highly inequitable society, she says.

“All of this will affect families and women having babies, as we know that the majority of health outcomes result from the wider social determinants, such as income, education and housing.”

Despite this, lawmakers haven’t gone unchecked.

A UK rule that stopped parents taking children to meet someone outside their bubble was changed after the Government came under pressure.

Restrictions that separate women and their birthing partners has been a particularly contentious rule in many countries.

In the UK, advocacy group Pregnant then Screwed spearheaded a campaign to ensure a trusted partner could be with women giving birth.

In the group’s survey of 15,000 pregnant women and new mothers, 90 per cent said hospital restrictions were having a negative impact on their mental health and 97 per cent said the restrictions increased their anxiety around childbirth.

Following the survey, healthcare professionals, academics, campaigners and MPs wrote an open letter to NHS chief executive Simon Stevens asking the UK public health system to change its approach.

“Evidence shows women have fewer complications during childbirth if they have a trusted partner with them, and we ask that you take into consideration the increased levels of stress and anxiety amongst pregnant women who are forced to go through other parts of their maternity journey without a trusted companion,” the letter said.

“I think women and health aren’t considered enough by the people responsible for making the rules,” Gibson says.

While the London-based Kiwi had a relatively seamless pregnancy, complications during delivery meant a medical intervention.

Her daughter Juno missed about 40 seconds of oxygen when she was born and had to undergo controlled cooling – sometimes called hypothermia treatment.

She was in the hospital for five days, and while Gibson and her husband, Adam, were able to visit Juno in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), they couldn’t visit together.

In June, partners weren’t allowed in the maternity ward, so Gibson was left alone after a major procedure, and her partner was left to communicate with family on the other side of the world.

“It was just a really weird experience. I'm sitting there without a baby, thinking ‘I just had a baby. Where's my baby? What's going on? What is this?’”

The pair say this led to some anxiety and miscommunication: at times they were told different things about Juno’s treatment, by different healthcare professionals.

But all the overseas Kiwis who spoke to Stuff also acknowledge the positive experiences resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns.

With partners working from home, new mothers have more day-to-day support. And fathers are able to experience their babies’ milestones firsthand.

Ashworth-Cape says this has been “an amazing silver lining” to having a baby during the pandemic.

“Adam’s seen every single cute, awesome thing that Juno has done, and has been able to be a part of it all,” Gibson says.

The College of Midwives’ MacDonald says many have also had positive breastfeeding experiences, thanks to quieter hospitals.

As long as the risk of infection remains, those with young children will be left to navigate the tricky task of responsible socialising.

The importance of socialising babies with a range of people is well known. But it’s hard to know how much to expose children to those outside their bubble.

Adam Gibson says everyone has to find their own limits.

It’s been important to spend time with their “UK family”. But in cases where friends have been travelling or meeting in large groups, he’s kept Juno at a distance.

Other than a couple of awkward interactions, things are going well, and Juno has had the chance to meet her New Zealand family during a trip home over the summer.

“We had our baby in the thick of it, but we’ve had a pretty smooth ride to date,” he says.

Like his wife, he acknowledges the privilege that comes with having a happy, healthy baby, financial stability, and a solid partnership.

“Ash is extremely good at rolling with the punches,” Gibson says.

“It's probably more thanks to her that we have been able to ride these waves … Having one person in the relationship, who is super level-headed and is OK with unknown unknowns, is certainly helpful.”