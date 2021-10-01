Tweens in spotlight as NZ's largest study of children's development reaches 12th year

A quarter of a million kids live in families with a child support arrangement. But many never see any money.

Researchers will soon have a better picture of what it’s like to go through early-adolescence in New Zealand, as the country's largest study of child development reaches its 12th year.

During October, more than 6000 children and their families will be interviewed by University of Auckland researchers for their Growing Up in New Zealand (GUiNZ) study.

The study will follow the lives of children born in 2009 and 2010 until they are aged 21, and is the country’s largest contemporary longitudinal study of child development.

More than 80 million pieces of data have been gathered over the past 10 years, offering a detailed and complex picture of the children’s lives, GRiNZ foundation director Professor Susan Morton said.

Already discovered during the study is that while most New Zealand eight-year-olds are living busy, happy lives, many are plagued by poverty, obesity and hardship, according to the GRiNZ’s Now We Are Eight: Life in Middle Childhood report released in 2020.

Research director Professor Boyd Swinburn said one of the study’s core strengths is the ethnic and socioeconomic diversity of the families involved, meaning it has the ability to reflect the lives of many children.

Regarding the year 12 kōrero (interviews), Swinburn said to connect with children at a time of “rapid, physical, cognitive, emotional and social development” would help build understanding on the important aspects of this “critical transition period”.

“The period at the start of adolescence, is a crucial juncture in the life course during which the body and the brain go through massive changes.”

“The information we gather from our tweens will be enormously valuable in providing a better understanding of what life is like for pre-teens so that decision-makers can tailor policies and services to best meet the needs of our young people to allow them all to flourish.”

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, interviews will initially be conducted online via video calls and more than 15,000 digital questionnaires for children and caregivers, with face-to-face observations and measurements to take place once restrictions ease.

“These young people are living through extraordinary times and it will be enlightening to understand how much of an impact Covid-19 has had on them and in what ways,” Swinburn said.

Mt Eden tween Kanoa MacFie joined the study before he was even born. His parents, Jada and Pat MacFie, hoped their son’s contribution would help identify what makes children lead good lives.

“We’re really hopeful that the study can offer genuine insight into the reality of the challenges that many young people face, particularly Māori and Pasifika young people,” Pat MacFie said.

Kanoa agreed it was a “cool” study to be a part of.

“All kids are different and everyone is unique in their own way.”

Also pleasing was the opportunity to take the questionnaires in te reo Māori, of which Kanoa is fluent in.

“Māori immersion is fun and has been a good journey for me. Learning about my culture and having te reo as my first language is great.”

Swinburn urged families who have been involved in the study in the past, who may have fallen out of touch over the years, to get in touch to ensure their voices are included in the “valuable taonga”.

“Don’t wait for us to contact you, get in touch with us now.”

Information from the year 12 kōrero will be released in GUiNZ’s Now We Are 12 report in 2023.

The study is Government-funded through a contract with the Ministry for Social Development.