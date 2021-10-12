Culture for kids: How to keep young ones entertained in lockdown

Aucklanders' Covid-19 crafts, diaries and photos are now part of history.

With the absence of school, play dates, sport clubs, parties and all the other things which keep kids occupied, Auckland’s alert level restrictions can be particularly testing for those with young families.

With another week to go of school holidays, cultural establishments around the city are turning to online offerings to ensure kids are entertained.

From virtual tours to behind the scenes videos at the zoo, downloadable activities to at-home crafts, there’s plenty to be getting involved with.

New Zealand Maritime Museum

The Make Bake Create page by the NZ Maritime Museum is filled with activities to get kids’ creative juices flowing. Those who prefer hands-on endeavours can choose to bake a giant chocolate fish at home, while screen-lovers can set out on a digital scavenger hunt through the museum's online collection.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Ten of the finest cultural offerings to explore from home in lockdown

* $500,000 for Rainbow's End from Govt fund to save tourism businesses

* Coronavirus: Auckland Zoo, Rainbow's End, Kelly Tarlton's reopen in alert level 2



Auckland Museum

Auckland Museum is offering in-depth virtual tours and a breadth of online resources. Kids can learn how to write in hieroglyphics as part of the Ancient Egypt exhibition, test their volcano knowledge with online quizzes or explore the Sea Monsters exhibit online.

supplied Auckland War Memorial Museum has put on virtual tours and provided online resources for kids during lockdown. (File photo)

Motat

Motat’s new “That's So Random” programme invites children to learn about probability and randomness via a spectrum of activities, spanning everything from a DIY origami fortune-teller activity, to car and building design and chess games.

Auckland Art Gallery

SUPPLIED The Auckland Art Gallery offers kid-friendly versions of virtual exhibit tours. (File photo)

Each week, the Auckland Art Gallery has been releasing a new “Art Bubble” activity for all members of the family to get stuck into at home.

Alongside making poi and lightbulb landscapes, kids can take a virtual tour of some of the gallery’s exhibits, each of which come with fun facts and art-making activities.

Auckland Library

In addition to quenching kids’ thirst for new reading and listening material via its extensive collection of ebooks, audiobooks and emagazines, the Auckland Library also has much on offer in terms of fun learning and researching.

There's something for all age ranges, from a new reading challenge app, to interactive games, downloadable activities, at-home science projects and easy-to-read articles.

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

adrian malloch/Supplied The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra has created video tutorials for playing and learning about instruments. (File photo)

The APO website’s “Activities For Kids” section boasts a wide selection of entertainment and educational opportunities, including video tutorials for at-home instrument making, activity sheets, visual lessons on all things music and online performances.

Te Tuhi

Contemporary art space Te Tuhi encourages creativity with a series of fun, self-guided online activities, from a colourful journey inspired by Kiwi artist Michael Parekōwhai to an activity pack centred on the great outdoors.

Kelly Tarlton's

Supplied Behind the scenes videos allow kids to see the creatures of Kelly Tarlton’s at home. (File photo)

Both fun and calming, a dive into Kelly Tarlton's virtual aquarium will be so enjoyable children won’t even realise they are learning. The aquarium pairs a number of activities and craft sheets with the opportunity to go behind the scenes with its keepers and sea creatures.

Auckland Zoo

Webcams installed at Auckland Zoo mean kids are able to get up close and personal with some of their favourite animals, from lemurs to red pandas, without leaving the sofa. Plenty of online learning resources and printable activities are also available, designed to encourage children to explore flora and fauna from all around the world.