6.6kg girl born in Australia may be the biggest baby born in Victoria

Willow was born naturally and already fits the clothes of a 3 month old. (File photo)

A Victorian mother has given birth to what's believed to be the biggest baby in the Australian state of Victoria.

Seven News said baby Willow was a whopper.

She weighed 6.6kg and was born naturally.

Willow's mother said she's already bigger than her sister was when she was born.

The mother also revealed that Willow already fits into the clothes of a 3 month old.

But compared to New Zealand babies, Willow may only be a mere slip of a baby.

Back in 2017, a Lower Hutt mother gave birth to one of the region's biggest ever babies.

That was a boy weighing in at a massive 7.39kg, about twice the average weight of a newborn baby.

The boy was so big his mother had trouble bending over.

In the Guiness Book of Records the heaviest baby was recorded at a little over 10kg, and was born to giantess Anna Bates in 1879.

In 2016, Australian woman Natasha Corrigan made international headlines after giving birth to a 6kg baby - or a "fat little man," as she called him.

Brian Liddle Jr was one of the biggest babies ever born in Australia, and was twice the average birthweight.