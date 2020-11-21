New Zealand's oldest mum gives birth at 64

An Auckland woman went to extraordinary lengths to have baby at the age of 64.

The woman, who’s retired and is already a mother of four and has three grandchildren, is now also a new mum of a healthy baby boy, the New Zealand Herald reports.

At the age of 64, it's believed she is the oldest New Zealander to give birth.

The unnamed woman had a desire to have another baby later in life and sought out fertility treatment options, the Herald reports.

Unbeknown to her adult children, in December 2019 the woman packed her bags and headed to Georgia, the former Soviet republic, where she had been accepted for treatment at a fertility clinic there.

Donors were used – a 24-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man – and in February, the woman underwent the implantation procedure which successfully worked and resulted in her falling pregnant, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Although she had planned to stay in Georgia, under the premise of a ski trip and travel, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and she returned to Auckland.

It wasn't long before her adult daughters worked out she was pregnant, the woman told the New Zealand Herald, saying they had pieced together the puzzle, and that their initial reaction “wasn't very good”.

The woman gave birth to a healthy son weighing 3.3kg in mid-October.

“He is truly my little wonder baby,” she told the Herald.

She told the newspaper that older women having children is currently met with resistance. But she's confident there will be a shift within the next few decades, with it becoming an accepted part of assisted reproduction.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed to Stuff that between 1988 and 2019, the oldest maternal age recorded on a live birth registration in New Zealand was 57.

The ministry expects to receive data for 2020 from Statistics New Zealand in March next year.

According to data from Stats NZ, there were more than 57,750 births in New Zealand in the past year to September 2020. Births were down by 1335 when compared to the year prior, and the total fertility rate was 1.63 – the lowest on record.

“A key fertility trend in the last 16 years is that women are bearing children at increasingly older ages, on average,” a 2019 release from Stats NZ states.

“Birth rates for women under 30 years of age are decreasing, while birth rates for women over 30 years of age are increasing.”

Data shows that fathers are more commonly older than the mothers of their children. The most common age gap is for fathers to be one to two years older than mothers.

In 2018, 25 per cent of births had the father one to two years older than the mother. According to Stats NZ, this proportion has increased very slightly over time.

In 2012, a 55-year-old Aucklander made headlines after becoming the oldest woman to give birth that past year. Other women included a 54-year-old Waikato woman, a 52-year-old Cantabrian and a 51-year-old from Manukau.

While woman and their ages have also made headlines around the world in recent years. In 2019, a 74-year-old woman gave birth to twin girls in India after successful IVF treatment – becoming the oldest woman to give birth.

In 2016, a Tasmanian woman made headlines after becoming a mother at the age of 62. At the time she was considered as the oldest woman to give birth in Australia.

While British curator and former Serpentine boss, Julia Peyton-Jones, became a mother for the first time at the age of 64.