Green MP Julie Anne Genter pregnant with second child: 'You have kids out of love'

On announcing her second pregnancy, Green MP Julie Anne Genter, believes that cycling to hospital for the birth could be the most efficient way to get there.

Sitting at the kitchen table in her Wellington home, cup of tea in front of her and the sound of her first-born playing in the next room, it’s clear Green MP Julie Anne Genter would have struggled to keep the secret for much longer.

She and partner Peter Nunns are expecting their second child at the end of November, with Genter having just passed the 14-week mark.

Despite efforts to keep it quiet until after the often-risky first trimester, son Joaquin’s preschool class found out early, with the 2-year-old announcing during a conversation about pregnancy that his mum, too, had a baby inside her.

Genter made headlines around the world after she cycled to the hospital to be induced during her first pregnancy, and the family still doesn’t own a car, getting around primarily by bike.

Working in the heart of government as a Green list MP, and until the last election as Minister for Women and Associate Minister for both Transport and Health, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if Genter factored concerns about the state of our planet into the decision.

But having had two miscarriages before her first pregnancy, Genter wasn’t sure she would even have another child. “Most parents will tell you, you have kids out of love.”

Whether it was pregnancy hormones or an increasing sense of connectedness with the future, Genter said she felt even more emotional about the need for progress on climate change these days.

Standing in front of the Beehive watching thousands of school kids gathering on Parliament lawn for School Strike 4 Climate, she’d wiped tears from her eyes.

When she was their age, she had felt the same kind of momentum. “But I really thought we would have made more progress by now.”

She was passionate about urban design and green transport. “The built environment provides for better outcomes right across the board.”

Parenthood had brought to the fore the importance of the conveniently located early childhood education centres, parks and playgrounds, and safer roads so “as the kids grow up they’re able to be independent and safe”.

“Studies have shown the biggest thing that put people off walking and cycling was traffic, not weather or stranger danger.”

Despite striving to walk the talk and make sustainable choices, the realities of parenthood meant that just wasn’t possible all the time.

Cloth nappies had mostly been a success, but the occasional disposable one still saved the day. The family cycled to daycare and work in the mornings, but used taxis and ride-shares to visit family out of town. “Perfect is the enemy of good,” she quoted.

Being in the public eye and announcing a pregnancy to more than just family and friends was still a surreal experience. “I’m just conscious of how we use the platform we have.”

And these days juggling motherhood and a demanding job was not uncommon. Since the birth of Joaquin (pronounced “wa-keen”), Parliament had been noticeably more supportive. Her fellow Green MPs would be picking up the slack when she went on maternity leave.

“But I do think New Zealand is a little behind in terms of policies,” she said. “There’s no question that parental leave [for all New Zealanders] is not long enough.”

She planned on taking time off in November, and then enjoying the Christmas break with her family.