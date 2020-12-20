Same-sex couple give birth to son and daughter just four days apart

Auckland couple Taryn Cumming and Kat Buchanan are enjoying the challenges of parenthood after giving birth to children four days apart.

The Auckland couple learned they were pregnant to the same sperm donor within a week of each other earlier in the year, and were due to give birth 12 days apart, with Buchanan due on November 28 and Cumming on December 10.

But to the couple's surprise, Cumming's waters broke on November 18 and son Ryan was born on November 20. Buchanan gave birth to their daughter Piper via C-section on November 24.

Chris McKeen/Stuff New Lynn couple Taryn Cumming, left, and Kat Buchanan were supposed to have their babies 12 days apart. Ryan, with Cumming, and Piper were born within four days of each other.

Though it has been a “full on” few weeks for the couple, they feel lucky.

Buchanan and Cumming began researching options to start a family late last year.

In New Zealand, same-sex female couples can access IUI (intra-uterine insemination) or IVF (in-vitro fertilisation), but have to foot the bill themselves.

David White/Stuff Buchanan, left, and Cumming, both pregnant in May.

Faced with lower than normal egg reserves for their ages, and an “extremely expensive” fertility process, the couple found a sperm donor online and did the self-insemination process at home.

They learned Buchanan was pregnant on March 21. Exactly a week later, Cumming found out she was also pregnant.

After a complication-free pregnancy, Cumming was shocked to hear the “pop” of her waters breaking at 10.30pm in mid-November, a full three weeks early.

Though things started early, Cumming’s labour stagnated, and she was induced about 1pm two days later, on the 20th.

Nina Rae Photography A heavily pregnant Buchanan, left, supports Cumming during her labour.

The baby's heart rate started to rise during labour, and an obstetrician advised Cumming would need an emergency c-section. While the doctor was scrubbing in for surgery, Ryan began to crown.

“When he came out he was completely flat,” Cumming said.

His Apgar score – a measure to evaluate a newborn's physical condition – was very low.

“He had a pulse, he had nothing else.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ryan was a "miracle baby”, mums Buchanan and Cumming said.

Doctors and nurses descended to work on him, but Cumming didn't realise the seriousness of the situation until looking at Buchanan.

“Her face just said it all, it was so sombre. I’ve never seen her like that.”

He needed eight minutes of resuscitation, and was taken straight to the Specialist Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

Ryan was put into an induced coma on a ventilator, and had a seizure at three hours old.

Shortly after, he was rushed to Auckland City Hospital, “lights and all”, and put in a cooling suit – to help reduce brain injury – in NICU for 72 hours.

Supplied Ryan, left, and Piper side-by-side in hospital.

Later testing of Cumming’s placenta showed Ryan wasn’t getting the oxygen he needed.

She doubts he would have been born alive if her waters hadn't broken early.

“It’s amazing it all worked the way it did.”

In the meantime, for the sake of “everyone’s mental health”, Buchanan made the call to undergo a c-section at Auckland City Hospital, rather than give birth at Waitākere Hospital as planned.

On November 24, their daughter Piper was born, happy and healthy.

That same day, Cumming got to hold Ryan for the first time – who had been “reheated” and woken from sedation.

“It was a big day. An awesome day,” Buchanan said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Piper at home with Buchanan.

After 10 days in Auckland City Hospital, Cumming, Buchanan and Piper were discharged home.

Ryan remained in NICU, his bassinet in their New Lynn home was left empty.

“It was very difficult... I cried a lot that first night,” Cumming said.

But Ryan went from strength to strength.

An MRI showed he sustained no brain damage, and he had no further seizures. He was discharged home on December 6.

“He’s our little miracle baby,” Cumming said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The family have been home together for two weeks as of Sunday, after Ryan spent the first weeks of his life in NICU.

After a “massive” couple of weeks, the family of four have been home for a fortnight and are feeling OK, if not overwhelmed.

Being both first-time mums, Buchanan recovering from a caesarean and adjusting to life with two newborn babies has been “full on”, but they are happy.

“From two to four in a couple of days, it’s quite overwhelming."

With less than a week till Christmas, the couple is looking forward to taking Ryan and Piper for their first photo with Santa, and have bought Christmas-themed outfits for the pair to wear.

They joked they may still be in for a late night on New Year’s Eve, but one quite different to previous years.

Either way, “it's good to be home as a family”.