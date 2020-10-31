Jacinda Arderns asks young creatives to help design official Christmas card

Last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern selected four pieces of artwork to feature on her official Christmas card.

Now the election is over, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has turned her sights to Christmas.

She’s put a call out to young creatives to help design her official Christmas card.

“Christmas is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about Christmas cards,” she said on video posted to Facebook.

“All you need to do is to draw, paint, sketch or craft an image you’d like to see on the front of a card.”

READ MORE:

* Privately organised Santa Parade saves Nelson Christmas

* Air New Zealand ordered to freeze international bookings as Kiwis flock home for Christmas

* How to throw a good work Christmas party in the era of Covid-19

* Freeform’s 25 days of Christmas schedule is here–and it's already this year's best holiday gift



There are no rules around what the artwork should be of – Ardern said it could be a traditional Christmas tree, a Kiwi beach scene or a depiction of what Christmas means to the artist.

Entries are limited to one per person and should be one-sided on an A4 piece of paper.

The prime minister ran the same competition in 2019 and selected four pieces of artwork from children aged between 6 and 10 to appear on the front cover. She will again choose a few designs to appear on this year’s card.

The competition closes on November 11 at 5pm.

The prime minister’s office advised entrants to take a photo of their creations before sending them in, as they won’t be returned.

All entries may be displayed in an exhibition at the end of the year, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.