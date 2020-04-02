Dad wanders shirtless into video as US reporter films news story from home

Jessica Lang was recording a story from her kitchen earlier this week, discussing the coronavirus outbreak in Florida.

As most people are now realising, working from home can be difficult. Especially when you're navigating yourself and your work around roommates, partners, pets, family members and, in one news reporter's case, shirtless dads.

Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in the USA, was recording a story from her kitchen earlier this week, discussing the coronavirus outbreak in Florida.

She was interrupted when her father wandered into the frame, pulling on a t-shirt.

The hilarious footage shows Lang halfway through a sentence when she stops to speak to to her mum, who was serving as the camera operator.

"What did you do, Mum?" she says, before turning and noticing her father walking into the room, pulling a shirt over his bare torso and retreating when he notices the camera.

@JESSDLANG/TWITTER Jessica Lang is a reporter for Suncoast News Network in the US.

"Dad! Holy crap," Lang shouts when she realises he's in shot.

The reporter posted the clip to Twitter, captioning it: "Work from home they said, it'll be fine they said."

The video quickly went viral, being viewed almost 507 thousand times, retweeted over 1200 times and gaining over 11,200 likes.

Twitter users loved the accidental but hilarious interruption by Lang's dad.

"I needed this laugh! Watching over and over," one user commented.

"In the bright side, he has his pants on," another noted, adding a laughing emoji.

Another said: "That is so funny, but typical of a father..."

