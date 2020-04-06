PM says Easter Bunny is an essential worker, launches egg hunt

The Prime Minister warned, however, the Easter Bunny might not get to every home this year.

The Easter Bunny is officially an essential worker during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday afternoon at her daily press conference.

She said the Easter Bunny and one of his counterparts, the Tooth Fairy, have been given the all clear from the government to keep working during level four lockdown.

"You'll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers."

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ The Easter Bunny pictured with Jett Johnson of Timaru. (File photo)

However, the lockdown restrictions and busy time of year might make it difficult for him to visit everyone around the country.

"I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, then we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment.

"The Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year," she said.

Ardern encouraged everyone who had been contributing to local teddy bear hunts to change their theme by drawing an easter egg on the window.

"Create your own Easter hunt for the children in your neighbourhood."

On Monday night, she posted a template Easter egg on her Instagram for children to colour in and decorate.

In a "message for the kids of New Zealand", she encouraged children to take part in the newly-Christened Big New Zealand Easter Egg Hunt by designing or colouring in an egg and putting in the window.

She also promised to share some of the designs on social media, asking for them to be emailed to primeminister@parliament.govt.nz, or shared on social media using the hashtag #NZEggHunt.

